× Expand photo courtesy of The Merchant Tavern

Explore Merriman Valley with these picks.

To Do

Akron ArtWorks

Providing both expert instruction and therapeutic activities, Akron ArtWorks offers classes, camps and workshops for kids and adults alike. Learn new artistic skills like iPhone or Android photography May 11 and pour painting June 22, or chill out with a wellness art workshop that starts with meditation. You can even bring the whole crew to create a group splatter painting. Through sculpting, mandala making and more, Akron ArtWorks helps you embrace your creative side — and harness the powers of art. 1684 Merriman Road, Akron, 330-983-9983,

akronartworks.com

Hampton Hills Metro Park

There’s plenty for intrepid visitors to do at Hampton Hills Metro Park. This 665-acre scenic area offers two hiking paths, 7 miles of mountain bike trails and an archery range. Enjoy a picnic before catching a glimpse of Ohio’s flora and wildlife, from oak trees to wild turkeys. Aim for targets to hit with your own equipment at the archery range year-round or conquer the heart-pumping 311-foot elevation gain of Adam Run Trail. 2925 Akron Peninsula Road, Akron, 330-867-5511,

summitmetroparks.org

Outspoken Ebike Rentals

Combining biking with the speed of an electric motor, electric bikes are all the rage. Get one of Outspoken Ebike Rentals’ cycles to spin your way through Merriman Valley with ease. Choose from multiple builds to match your needs — from two-seater cargo bikes to folding trikes. Take your favorite for a whirl down the nearby 90-plus-mile Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. $25-$35 an hour, 1829 Merriman Road, Akron, 216-327-1588,

outspokenebikerentals.com

Weathervane Playhouse

Sit back and take in high-quality, engaging productions spotlighting local talent at Weathervane Playhouse. From well-known shows to “8x10: The Eileen Moushey TheatreFest” (a short-form play festival), Weathervane is a hot spot for community performance. In its current 240-seat home, Weathervane mounts productions such as “The Prom” through May 12, “Something Rotten” June 13 to July 7 and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Aug. 8 to Sept. 1. The playhouse also provides internships, rentals, summer camps, volunteer opportunities and more. 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron, 330-836-2626, weathervaneplayhouse.com

To Eat

Chowder House Cafe

Filled with colorful murals, a few of which resemble stained glass, this eclectic restaurant continues to wow with fresh dishes showcasing local ingredients — like its seafood pappardelle ($36), made of lobster, shrimp and scallops served over hand-cut Ohio City Pasta drenched in a three-cheese lobster sauce. Open since 2009 and relocated to Merriman Valley in 2020, Chowder House Cafe serves lobster bisque ($8) and tender slow-roasted pork shank slathered in a barbecue sauce over creamy lobster mac ($34). A must-try is the three-course chef’s dinner — complete with an appetizer, entree and delicious dessert ($45). Liberty Commons, 1244 Weathervane Lane, Akron, 330-794-7102,

thechowderhousecafe.com

The Merchant Tavern

Spirits crafted at the Merchant Tavern’s on-site Towpath Distillery — run by descendants of Prohibition-era bootlegger Rocco Piscazzi — create cocktails like the Merchant Manhattan ($16) that features Towpath bourbon. Choose from a large menu and popular dishes such as the Thai mussels ($17) with bacon, shallots, jalapeno, garlic, ginger and cilantro, or shrimp and grits ($28.50) made of creamy smoked Gouda grits with Cajun shrimp, crispy pork belly and roasted peppers and onions. Angel food cake topped with a secret fudge sauce and ice cream ($12), an ode to the family’s former Wine Merchant restaurant, completes a visit to this inventive spot. Taste innovative gastropub fare and artisan cocktails with house spirits in one trip. 1824 Merriman Road, Akron.

330-865-9510, themerchanttavern.com

Saffron Patch in the Valley

Try a new-to-you traditional Indian dish at Saffron Patch in the Valley. Nosh on lamb or vegetable samosas ($4.95-5.95), or sample desserts like the fried gulab jamun ($3), similar to a doughnut and made of dry milk, sweet syrup and rosewater. Savor salmon Malabar ($22), served in a coconut milk curry sauce, or the chicken vindaloo ($18). Quench your thirst with unique beverages like a yogurt lassi ($3.95), which can be made sweet or salty. For a hearty lunch, dine in on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Liberty Commons, 1238 Weathervane Lane, Akron. 330-836-7777,

saffronpatchinakron.com

Sushi Katsu

Though its physical location may be small, the flavors at Sushi Katsu are anything but. Opened in 1990 by Tokyo-trained chef Tony Kawaguchi, the restaurant has long been a local favorite for exceptional Japanese food. Try the shrimp tempura roll ($12), made with tempura-fried shrimp, scallions, cream cheese and sweet aioli, or spring for the yakko ($5) — tofu slices with ponzu sauce and scallions. For those craving cooked seafood, Katsu also offers baked crab ($10), baked sea scallops ($17) and more. 1466 N. Portage Path, Akron,

330-867-2334, sushikatsu.com