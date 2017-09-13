FeLeap the Frog of Stark Parks

× Expand photo by Jessica Bobik

A Vietnam veteran who worked for the post office for 37 and a half years, Harry Medley is also a grandfather to 27 kids—between his own and those of his wife, Linda—and a lifetime Canton resident. Medley has helped support the Stark Parks since 2011 by dressing up as FeLeap, the hiking frog mascot for the parks, with Linda as his assistant. The two have a lot of fun helping Stark Parks celebrate 50 years of attracting visitors to the 8,000 acres of green space and 100 miles of trails in the park system.

How did you get started in the frog suit?

HM: There was an article in the Canton Repository asking for people who wanted to be the frog for Stark Parks. I saved the article.

Did you have any instruction on how to be FeLeap?

HM: You have to go in for FeLeap training. They have a school.

What do they teach you there?

HM: The primary thing is getting used to the feet, the flippers. I was like a fish to water.

Where can people see FeLeap?

HM: The county fair and different events. I go to schools a lot. Kids love to see FeLeap.

How does FeLeap interact with kids?

HM: High fives and handshakes, sometimes a hug. The kids love the handshake. Depending on the size of the person, I’ll shake it hard but not too hard to hurt ‘em. They get a kick out of it.

Sometimes they’re afraid of me.

What do you do when they’re afraid of you?

HM: I back off. There are some adults that are actually afraid of me. You just stay away from them. They don’t like people in costumes. I’m not there to cause a problem. We’re there to have fun.

Was there ever a time when you were afraid while in costume?

HM: Last year in the Hall of Fame parade, the driver goosed the gas pedal and I almost fell off the car. Linda had to reach back and grab my leg.

Did you think you would get hurt?

HM: I just didn’t want to lose the head because it destroys the whole illusion for the kids.

What’s the hardest part about being FeLeap?

HM: It gets really hot inside the costume. I have a cooling vest for about an hour. Sweating goes with the territory. Sometimes I have to lift the head and wipe the sweat off my face.

Are you the only one who portrays FeLeap?

HM: There’s actually two of us. We interact with each other; we switch off. I’m the taller of the two.

What’s the best part of being in the frog suit?

HM: It’s fun to watch the kids’ reaction, and the adults sometimes get a real big smile on their faces. It’s a return to me that they’re enjoying themselves because of me.