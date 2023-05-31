From Rubber City to Nashville: the Shootouts Country Band

× Expand photo by Jamie Escola

Yee Haw

Even the Rubber City has cowboys. A country band with Akron roots, the Shootouts released its latest album, “Stampede,” Feb. 24, which is when it played the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Full of features by country legends like Jim Lauderdale and Marty Stuart, this album keeps the Rust Belt on the bluegrass-country map. Despite the big names, the band stays down-to-earth with tracks like “Feelin’ Kind of Lonely Tonight.” It gets listeners dancing with the infectious crescendo of country swing performed by guitarist Brian Poston and bassist Kevin McManus, and it’s all wrapped up with the revelry of vocalist Emily Bates and lead singer and guitarist Ryan Humbert.

shootoutsmusic.com