From the Vault: Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney

Q& A with drummer Patrick Carney

On the brink of a tour for the band’s fifth album, “Attack & Release,” which was released April 1, Black Keys drummer and Akron native Patrick Carney took a few minutes to talk with Akron Life & Leisure about the new album and the local music scene.

AL&L: How would you describe this album?

PC: It’s our first record with an outside producer, so it’s a little bit more layered and textured. It’s kind of just more produced, I’d say. Dan (Auerbach) and I just wanted to make a record using more instruments we don’t normally use. We had the opportunity to work with Danger Mouse, so we decided to have him produce the record.

AL&L: What instruments did you use?

PC: Piano, a lot of synthesizer, banjo… My Uncle Ralph flew in and played bass clarinet, and flute and bass harmonica... Just a bunch of stuff Dan and I collected over the years but never put on record.

AL&L: Where did you record the album?

PC: At Suma Studio in Painesville. It’s kind of a legendary studio. It’s been around in various versions since the ‘50s, kind of under the radar...they don’t even have a Web site. We discussed the possibility of going to Memphis but finally settled to keep it local.

AL&L: Your tour starts March 20 in London, then you play some shows in the U.S., and then it’s back to Europe. Why no Ohio tour dates?

PC: We’re going to play Ohio later in the year. Right now we got the idea to hit the coasts first and the deep Midwest. Since we live in Akron, it’s not that hard for us to play a show in Akron or Columbus or Cincinnati.

AL&L: Other than Akron, what is your favorite city to play?

PC: It depends on the crowd. We have good shows all over the place. Sometimes Detroit will be, or sometimes Paris will be our favorite. It’s usually based on the crowd; it has nothing to do with the city. My favorite city in the U.S. to visit is Portland, Ore.

AL&L: Are you and Dan working on anything else exciting right now?

PC: We’re both kind of doing some projects with different bands, local and non-local. Dan’s working on an album with Jessica Lee Mayfield from Kent, and I have put out records from bands around here. I’m putting out a record in May by a band called the Royal Bangs from Knoxville. And Houseguest from Akron is doing an album in a studio my friend just opened in Akron. I’m putting that out in late summer.

AL&L: With a lack of mid-size live music venues in the area (especially since the closing of the Lime Spider), how do new Akron bands get their start? Where do you play if you’re an up and coming band?

PC: I think there’s more house shows happening, which is good. The Matinee is a good place. I really don’t think there is a good mid-size venue. I think Musica is maybe too nice ... The Lime Spider felt pretty organic and was run by a musician. Basically, the Akron music scene is going to be kind of screwed until somebody steps up. Mario, who owns the Matinee and Thursday’s, is trying to get something going. Hopefully that works out... It’s embarrassing to show people the UA area. There’s millions of dollars being dumped into the school, parking deck and stadium, but there’s nothing for students to do. Where do you go on a Saturday night? Where do you go to study and drink coffee? No one is trying to actively develop that area and get in there. We believe in the city. We do everything we can to try and help it. It’s way out of anybody’s control unless you’re a politician. It’s weird how money gets decided... Putting a venue there with Thursday’s where all the college kids are is a good idea.

AL&L: What musicians or bands are you currently listening to?

PC: My brother tuned me on to Italia Disco, late ‘70s Italian disco that basically sounds like daft funk but 30 years ago. I’ve been listening to The Clash. Dan and I listen to so much different shit it’s hard to keep it straight. Oh, and the Jay Retard record, who is coming out on tour with us.

AL&L: Anything you want to say to your Akron area fans?

PC: I do think Akron has always supported local music, and I wish there was a venue. An important part of that local music scene, there are people in their 50s now who basically started the Akron music scene. At the Lime Spider, different generations could get together and enjoy music. That’s not happening now, which is a shame. Musica is more the middle-aged crowd, and Thursday’s is the younger. Hopefully somebody will figure out a way to bridge that gap.