Ghost stories of Medina County

The Woman in Black terrifying people on Medina square, a witch in Liverpool Township, a teenage boy’s ghost haunting Plum Creek Park — ghost stories abound in Medina County.

Northeast Ohio parapsychologist Brandon Massullo, who has researched ghostly encounters, penned a book, “Haunted Medina County, Ohio” (Arcadia Publishing, $21.99, released in August), examining the paranormal tales of the area. The book features the Spitzer House Bed and Breakfast, where guests have heard spirited voices, footsteps and unexplained music, and have given reports of poltergeist activity and full-body apparitions. It gets you into the Halloween spirit with tales about several other allegedly haunted locales including Cool Beans Cafe and Corkscrew Saloon. arcadiapublishing.com

