Paulette Snyder has watched people return to the Tuscarawas River to canoe and kayak throughout her time as a business partner at Canal Fulton Canoe Livery & Campground.

“We’ve had generations of people that come in,” says the 58-year-old Canal Fulton resident. “I’ve watched them come in as kids, and now they come in and bring their dads, themself and their kids.”

The spot, which has been open for nearly 25 years, offers single and double kayaks or canoes for trips that are 3, 6, 8 or 11 miles long on a rapid-free stretch of river along serene riverside primitive campsites and then residential land.

“Once you’re less than a quarter mile past where we put you in, it’s all farmland,” Snyder says. “I’ve had people see eagles, a lot of turtles, blue herons, deer.”

For a different look at nature, try a moonlight cruise, which is a 6-mile canoe or kayak trip Canal Fulton Canoe Livery offers monthly from May to October at 7 to 11:30 p.m., with upcoming dates June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 16 and Oct. 28. Paddlers can also enjoy a bonfire, DJ and karaoke.

“The moonlight cruises are so much fun,” she says. “Your trip’s illuminated by the full moon.”

Some paddlers bring a flashlight or hat with a light, and many Boy and Girl Scout troop members don glow-in-the-dark bracelets and decorate their clothing with glowing duct tape. Limited reservations ensure the river isn’t too crowded, and the quiet makes for great opportunities for stargazing and seeing wildlife.

“You’d be amazed at how many people pull off at times and just watch for different animals,” Snyder says. “Some people just like that quiet time, and they just sit there and look at the stars.”

It makes for a romantic date night, a unique bonding experience for families, a fun adventure with your dog or even a wonderful way to celebrate. Snyder recalls one couple, which met at a camp, got married at the Canal Fulton campground and took their whole bridal party on a moonlight cruise.

“It’s never the same. You can do it two or three times, and you’re always gonna see or hear something different,” Snyder says. “It’s a very beautiful trip down, and it’s very peaceful.”

Tip: Canoes occasionally tip, so Snyder reminds everyone that life jackets are required for anyone under 18. //AS

219 W. Cherry St., Canal Fulton, cfcanoe.com