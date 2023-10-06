High Notes: The Shootouts

× 1 of 8 Expand photo by Alexandra Sobczak × 2 of 8 Expand photo by Alexandra Sobczak × 3 of 8 Expand photo by Alexandra Sobczak × 4 of 8 Expand photo by Alexandra Sobczak × 5 of 8 Expand photo by Alexandra Sobczak × 6 of 8 Expand photo by Alexandra Sobczak × 7 of 8 Expand photo by Alexandra Sobczak × 8 of 8 Expand photo by Alexandra Sobczak Prev Next

words and photos by Alexandra Sobczak

Akron-based honky-tonk band the Shootouts weaved through its Americana, rockabilly and Western swing-inspired tunes, kicking off the action on the main stage at the Downtown Canton Music Fest Sept. 7 at Centennial Plaza. Usually a five-piece group, the quartet rocked through “Hurt Heartbroke” from its 2021 album, “Bullseye,” and highlighted “One Step Forward,” a track that features Ray Benson and Asleep At The Wheel on its 2023 album, “Stampede,” which the Shootouts debuted in performance at Nashville’s renowned Grand Ole Opry. The band slowed things down as lead vocalist Ryan Humbert crooned on “Angel’s Work,” but it kicked up the energy again to close its performance with dueling guitars on the “Stampede” title track.

instagram.com/high.notes.live