Athend Abood Brown's "Sawdust and Glitter" exhibit

× 1 of 4 Expand photos by Talia Hodge Athena Abood Brown at Up Front Art Space × 2 of 4 Expand photos by Talia Hodge works by Abood Brown × 3 of 4 Expand photos by Talia Hodge Athena Abood Brown at Up Front Art Space × 4 of 4 Expand photos by Talia Hodge Up Front Art Space Prev Next

When Athena Abood Brown stopped by Up Front Art Space in Cuyahoga Falls to check out another local artist’s exhibit, she was covered in sawdust and glitter from working on her wood-burned art pieces. That moment inspired her upcoming solo exhibit, “Sawdust and Glitter,” at Up Front Art Space Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. It features about 40 eye-catching works.

The self-taught Cuyahoga Falls artist usually paints, but she started woodburning this year. To her, creating art is about two things — learning and therapy.

She enjoys the process of learning new artistic methods, and creating helps her work through her generalized anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and dyslexia, she says. As a medium, wood especially centers her, due to the tactile sensation of carving and the scent of burning it.

“It really helps keep me in a present state, a mindful place,” she says, “which then allows me to think more clearly and process my thoughts.”

She is making colorful, whimsical pieces for her solo exhibit. They have illustrative fantastical elements, such as an eyeball with a galaxy shining in it.

“Everything in my head is cartoons and bright and exciting,” she says. “I was very determined to be vulnerable and put my weirdness in them.”

The pieces come to life as Abood Brown draws a scene on basswood, burns it into the wood, sands it, carves texturized details, paints with iridescent calligraphy ink and acrylic paint and adds glitter, which juxtaposes the wood.

Some pieces, like one depicting a young girl being protected by a monster that’s also haunting her, are gloomy. “You get a real sense of sadness from it but also a twinge of hope,” she says. “I always have trouble with mixed emotions.”

Others are lighthearted, like one that draws focus to a small spotted red mushroom with a large spotted monster mysteriously flanking it, curiosity blooming. It represents a connection between the two creatures based on their appearances.

“How cool would it be,” she says, “if you were a giant monster and you just saw this tiny thing that had spots like you?”

Overall, Abood Brown hopes viewers reflect on the importance of self-acceptance to our mental health, as the project has helped her battle perfectionism. She avoids making her pieces technically perfect. Instead, she lets her imagination flow, then leaves pieces as they are — paint smudges, stray flecks of glitter and all.

“If you look at it, it’s not perfect. But I was able to … look at it and say, I like it, with all its imperfections,” she says. “I need to be proud of myself.”

127 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, upfrontartspace.com