In Harmony

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Celestial Strings

What to expect: With 25-plus years of experience playing at weddings, harp player Roseann “Chic” Canfora, who is also a Kent State University journalism professor and an activist, leads the musical group Celestial Strings. Performing as a solo harpist, duo, trio or quartet with flute, violin and cello players, the Aurora resident provides live music to help set the mood during the prelude, ceremony, cocktail hour or reception of weddings at indoor or outdoor venues like Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens or Gervasi Vineyard. “The presence … brings a level of elegance and sophistication to a wedding,” Canfora says, adding that the more instrumentalists, the fuller the sound.

How to decide: Celestial Strings has an expansive repertoire, so Canfora recommends couples picture the mood they want to create. “You have the elegance of the harp with these beautiful arpeggios. If you add the flute or the violin, they can play the melody and the harmonies,” she says. “Adding the beautiful bass sounds of the cello grounds the entire quartet.” The group plays selections from classical to modern — popular bride entrance songs are Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” and Johann Pachelbel’s Canon in D Major, and other common choices are movie soundtracks and songs by the Beatles.

Why live music: It can urge guests to find their seats and become “full of emotion and romance,” Canfora says. Plus, it can interact with important moments as they happen. “It’s always dramatic when the music kind of magically seeps into the moment when a couple moves from where they’ve just exchanged their vows to a place where they’re lighting a candle or pouring sand into a vessel,” Canfora says. “It’s not unusual to look out at the audience … and to see tears because it’s so beautiful.”

Alexandre Marr Piano

What to expect: Alexandre Marr sometimes plays solo, but often teams up with a violin or cello player if couples are looking for a sound that’s more reminiscent of a full orchestra. “If they want something that’s a little bit more romantic and orchestral, perhaps duo or trio packages would suit their needs,” Marr says. The Akron resident, Iudiciani Photography co-founder and collaborative pianist at Kent State University has been performing at weddings for over 10 years. His performances provide a special backdrop during the cocktail hour, reception and ceremony including the prelude, entrance of the wedding party, the entrance of the bride, the recessional and the postlude.

How to decide: If couples don’t request specific songs, Marr has a blueprint he follows. “I like to keep wedding ceremonies a little bit more classical and then cocktail hours a bit more modern … a really eclectic mix of sounds,” he says. When couples do make requests, songs often include “River Flows in You” by Yiruma and “Clair de Lune” by Claude Debussy. He’s played at weddings of all sizes, both indoors and outdoors, at spots like the Country Club of Hudson and Blue Heron Brewery in Medina. He’s also played for couples of many different ethnicities and religions. “I’ve played all types,” he says, “Indian weddings, Jewish weddings, Catholic weddings, Christian weddings, nondenominational weddings.”

Why live music: Having musicians at your wedding can add an additional visual experience for guests, as they can watch the performance and see how the instrumentalists move with the music, Marr says. It also adds unforgettable elegant and emotional elements. “Sometimes the bride and groom have very specific requests, so they get really emotional when they hear those pieces coming down the aisle,” Marr says, adding that live music is also meaningful to wedding guests. “We get really, really positive feedback about how passionate the music is and how much the attendees connected to it.” AS

More Wedding Music Options

The Agenda, rock cover band, Medina, agendaband.com

Andrew Paa, violinist, Akron, andrewpaa.yolasite.com

La Flavour, dance band, Massillon, laflavour.com

Silver & Strings Trio, flute, cello and piano, North Canton, silverandstringstrio.com

The Travelin’ Man Band, oldies cover band, Brunswick, thebash.com/60s-band/the-travelin-man-band