Island Wonder

Get close to 1.5-to 3-feet-wide blueish crystals in the Crystal Cave. Spanning 40 feet at its widest point, the cave is the world’s largest celestite geode.

“You are actually inside of the geode, so you’re surrounded by beautiful celestite crystals,” says Dustin Heineman, president and operations manager for the Crystal Cave and Heineman’s Winery — located on the same property on South Bass Island, also known as Put-in-Bay.

Visitors descend 40 feet underground to explore the cave’s celestite crystals, containing strontium sulfate. “Kids love it. People say it’s beautiful,” he says. “I’ve said it should be a wonder of the world.”

The geode was discovered in 1897 while digging for a well. Its crystals, which burn red, were mined for fireworks and flares. Today, only small pieces of brittle crystals are removed to craft jewelry sold in the gift shop.

The cave tour includes a tour of Heineman’s, Ohio’s oldest family-owned-and-operated winery, and a glass of wine — such as the award-winning tart Pink Catawba — or grape juice. Heineman’s wines are made from grapes grown on 15 acres of island vineyards or nearby Lake Erie shores.

The island has more than 20 caves, but many are private — including the largest, Mammoth Cave. You can, however, venture into the limestone Perry’s Cave, which features an underground lake. On that property, enjoy gemstone mining, mini golf and the Butterfly House.

Head to Put-in-Bay during a festival, like Bash on the Bay Aug. 21 and 22, and jam to a concert by Jelly Roll and others.

Heineman recommends getting a sunset picture by the new Put-in-Bay sign in South Bass Island State Park, hiking at a park like the Massie Cliffside Preserve or visiting Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial. Walking up the curving steps of the 352-foot-tall monument to the viewing platform is well worth it. “On clear days, you can see Canada,” he says.

visitputinbay.com