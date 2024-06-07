× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand RAMAHN J.WILDER × 3 of 3 Expand RAMAHN J.WILDER Prev Next

photos provided by Isma'il Al-Amin and Cleveland International Film Festival

In the summer of 1988, Akron-born track-and-field athlete Butch Reynolds was on top of the world. He’d broken the 400-meter world record in Switzerland and competed in the summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, scoring gold and silver medals. For a kid from Akron, it was life-changing.

Then, dramatically, his rising star began to plummet. The International Amateur Athletic Federation suspended him for two years, citing a positive result on a steroid test. Reynolds maintained his innocence. Testing results were later found to be flawed, and at one point during the lengthy ensuing legal battle, his argument was supported by the Athletics Congress. Reynolds was eventually awarded $27.3 million in damages by a federal judge in Ohio — but never saw a dime.

“It’s one of the biggest injustices in American sports history,” says Akron-based filmmaker Isma’il Al-Amin. “We’re talking about an athlete that reached the highest heights of his sport … who didn’t get a chance to reach his potential from a popularity standpoint.”

Al-Amin met Reynolds around 2003 after the athlete recruited him to work at his nonprofit, the Butch Reynolds Care for Kids Foundation. After cold-calling the head of development for ESPN Films, talking to cinematographer Bradford Young and contacting documentarian Jonathan Hock, the first-time director obtained backing to make an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary — beginning work on “False Positive” in 2021.

“This is a real track-and-field film. It’s an Akron story,” Al-Amin says. “It’s also an African American story, all in one. This is a story about faith. It’s a story about family … It will resonate with anybody that’s ever been a victim of systematic injustice on any level.”

Catch the premiere of “False Positive” on ESPN June 11 at 7 p.m., and see news footage, an interview with Reynolds and more. We spoke to Al-Amin about what it was like to work with a legendary athlete and why the true story of Reynolds’ career is long overdue.

What made you want to tell Reynolds’ story?

Isma’il Al-Amin: Getting to know him … me and Butch clicked. We bonded kind of fast because Butch is a very inspirational person. … I was very inquisitive. I would ask him all the time, pick his brain, like, What happened? And initially, he wasn’t open to talk about everything — rightfully so. But I think once we bonded and became more familiar with each other, he opened up.

What about his story is so captivating?

IA: It’s a classic individual versus society story. David versus Goliath, a man versus an international authoritarian federation with unchecked power. … People always root for the underdog.

What was it like working with Reynolds?

IA: He’s very strong-headed. I guess you have to be to reach the heights [he did]. … I always was humbled and honored that he believed in me to tell his story … I look forward to working with him in the future — we’re possibly looking to do a scripted feature film around this story.

Was there a point when you knew Reynolds was innocent?

IA: It was when I was interviewing. I was doing some research, and I got access to some court documents from his lawyer. I was reading some testimony. I was like, Oh my goodness. This is ridiculous. Why is this even still an issue?

Do you have a favorite interview in the film?

IA: Butch, no question. … I was very attentive. When I was interviewing, I was looking at his eyes, his body language. That was a very emotionally exhausting interview. We shot it over three [and a half] days.

Was it difficult to transition to the role of interviewer?

IA: Yeah, because I grew to care about him over the years. I was poking and prodding at him — I was trying to evoke certain emotions out of him. Could I move him to anger? … I moved him into tears, just talking about his mom, who is not with us anymore. He broke down, and this is somebody I care about. So, I’m sitting there, having to compose myself. … He’s a very proud man. A strong man. Just to see him broken down into tears, we had to stop. … At that time, he wasn’t Butch Reynolds the gold medalist. At this time, he was his mother’s child.

What do you hope this film will do for Reynolds?

IA: He lost his reputation. So, I’m hoping that this reactivates his life. I hope for those people who think or who thought he was a dirty athlete — I hope their minds are changed. … He accomplished a lot in this world, in his time. He deserves his just due.