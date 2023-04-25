× 1 of 2 Expand photo by Precious Pet Photography × 2 of 2 Expand photo by Precious Pet Photography Prev Next

Kermit the rabbit posed in Amy Marshall’s home studio surrounded by rose petals during a festive Valentine’s Day photo shoot for his person, Stephanie Smanto, and he even donned a crocheted hat for a few minutes before he took it off.

“He’s quite the ham in front of the camera,” says Marshall, the owner of Precious Pet Photography.

Twice, Smanto has taken the 3-year-old lionhead rabbit to get professional glamour shots done by Marshall. The first time, Kermit sat in a mini sleigh and a rabbit-size wicker chair for a holiday photo shoot.

“I understand the bonds parents have with their pets. They just want to do family photos,” says Marshall, who has six dogs, multiple rabbits and guinea pigs, a turtle and a betta fish.

When paparazzi aren’t snapping, Kermit gets free range of the house. He is never caged, uses the litter box and spends much of his day sleeping, often under Smanto’s bed. When the Cuyahoga Falls resident is home, she feeds him kale and can get him out from under the bed by offering his favorite treat, Craisins.

“Rabbits love to run,” Smanto says. “He is pampered and spoiled.”

She has had pet rabbits since 1990, but Kermit is the first lionhead rabbit she’s had, and she describes lionheads as having funky personalities. She also has a black-and-white shorthair cat, who gets along well with Kermit. The two chase each other around the house and play.

“Spending time with [pets], getting to know their personalities and developing relationships with them have always been special and meaningful for me,” Smanto says.

Kermit returns the favor, checking on her and going by her when she isn’t feeling well.

“About two and a half years ago, I found out that I need a kidney transplant,” she says, adding that she does dialysis at home. “He can sort of sense when you need him emotionally, and he will sit next to you.”

That special bond is part of the reason Marshall does pet photography, and she often does photo shoots when pets are nearing the end of their lives.

“I’m very thankful to create those memories for them,” Marshall says, “that they’ll now have forever.” AS