Walk through NBA legend LeBron James’ prolific life at the world’s first museum dedicated to him. Opened Nov. 25 at House Three Thirty in Akron, LeBron James’ Home Court journeys you through his milestones including his Fab Five years, the 2003 NBA Draft, his championship games in Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles, and his gold medal-winning Olympic Games. The immersive museum takes you into re-creations of his Spring Hill Akron apartment and the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School Akron arena with the original backboard and rim he played on. See memorabilia including the all-white 2003 NBA Draft suit and original sneakers he wore. Appropriately priced at $23 for admission, proceeds support House Three Thirty’s innovative job training program. 532 W. Market St., Akron, housethreethirty.com