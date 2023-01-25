Let it Snow in The 330

When the weather outside gets frightful, Ohio school kids get hopeful — for a snow day!

Tap into your inner child’s imagination this month and embrace the possibilities of a frozen landscape, like Bob Ashley and his brother, Bill, did in this photo taken near Portage Lakes. Sledding, snowshoeing and ice skating at 330 parks will get your cheeks rosy and your blood pumping until the cold weather thaws out.

