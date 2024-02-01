Lit Winter

Whoosh under neon blue, red and green lights that illuminate a synthetic ice hill during Glo Tubing at Funtimes Fun Park in Alliance on Fridays and Saturdays this month as well as Feb. 18. Enjoy party vibes with music playing during your 160-foot-long rides, and take some breaks with s’mores at the bonfire or games in the arcade. Snow isn’t needed for this exhilarating winter activity, but still dress warm and don some glowing accessories for added fun.

12175 State St. NE, Alliance, funtimespark.com