Locally Owned Shops in Green

Flowers, Fashion and Flair

Skip that trip to the mall and visit these locally owned shops for fashion steals, fresh gifts, and fun treats that are kind to both your wallet and your community.

The District Boutique

Heritage Crossings of Green | 330-961-1859 | www.lovethedistrict.com

For unique fashion finds, head to this cute shop owned by Jen and Marcie, who hand-pick from the latest women’s fashions and accessories. You’re sure to pick up something special for your unique style that will set you apart from the crowd.

Baby Sweet Pea’s Boutique

Heritage Crossings of Green | 330-316-1659 | www.babysweetpeasboutique.com

As parents of young children, Justin and Morgan understand the challenges of starting a family. They not only sell quality baby clothes, accessories and gifts; they also provide a space to learn about the benefits of cloth diapers, babywearing and breast feeding. Shop their website, or visit the store for some community and non-judgmental support.

Gerri’s Closet

Green Plaza | 4195 Massillon Rd. | 330-896-8141 | www.gerricloset.com

Want those name-brand pieces without the name-brand prices? For 19 years, Gerri’s Closet has been curating gently used, clean and current fashions with names like J. Crew, Gap and Michael Kors for the stylish and frugal fashionista. Gifts, candles and jewelry from local artists complement the inventory of treasures waiting to be found.

Elyse’s Boutique Bridal & Prom

767 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. | 330-899-8505 | www.elysesboutique.com

Cocktail parties, cruise vacations, school dances, weddings, and charity events all require a special look. Elyse’s has unique and modern styles that will have you turning heads while you take a turn on the dance floor.

Gallery 143

Green Plaza | 4195 Massillon Rd. | www.gallery143.net

With an inventory that changes seasonally and features hundreds of American artists in a wide variety of mediums, you’re sure to find a unique gift or exquisite item for your home in this glistening gallery/shop.

West Side Bakery

1840 Town Park Blvd. | 330-899-9968 | www.thewestsidebakery.com

This family bakery has been catering to The 330’s sweet tooth since 1995 and finally brought their sugary treats to Green in 2013. Whether you’re looking for a special occasion cake, an indulgent pie, or a delicious lunch, you’ll find unique and tasty options here.

Art Lan Florist

13113 Cleveland Ave. | 330-699-6600

Make someone’s day with a fresh flower arrangement, gourmet fruit basket, or a special gift they can keep forever. For any occasion, or no occasion at all, this family-owned florist can help you select the perfect gift and get it there on time.