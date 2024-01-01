Love Blooms: Inside Cuyahoga Falls' Dietz Floral Studio

An 8-by-8-foot wall of roses, hydrangeas, ferns, rosanthas, calla lilies, nasturtiums, large, spiky Fuji cremon mums or other blooms or greenery can make an awe-inspiring wedding backdrop or photo op that stuns couples and their guests.

“They get pumped because when they seethe final product after envisioning it, they are blown away,” says Danielle Kunkel, the wedding manager at Dietz Floral Studio in Cuyahoga Falls that offers flower and greenery walls.

These consist of a wooden framed wall covered top to bottom with faux or real flowers and greenery with the optional additions of signs, photos and other decor. The flowers are tied onto chicken wire that is stapled or glued to the wooden frame that can vary in size. And the best part — most flowers and greenery are fair game.

“You can use ... a base of maybe artificial hydrangeas to hold your background and then piecing in real flowers to give you a little more depth and dimension,” says Kunkel. “It brings a different element to a wedding. It’s something fun.”

While fresh flowers are sought out more often, they can be challenging if not taken care of properly. Kunkel uses a special water cup from florist Holly Chapple that hooks onto the chicken wire allowing the flowers to have a constant water source to keep them fresh all night long. Enduring silk flowers can be used in place of real flowers to ensure the wall will still look new on the wedding day. Silk flowers have few downsides except for the possible fading of color when they sit in the sun for too long.

“I really like to utilize artificial hydrangeas because it makes it a little more cost-effective,” Kunkel says. “Then you’re not spending a ton of money on real flowers to fill random little holes.”

Walls can cost thousands depending on the size, quality of the materials and flowers used. It’s an investment, but one that can make a huge impact on your big day like it did for one bride’s Canton wedding.

“I made a hanging installation at Gervasi [Vineyard] of baby’s breath. It was like a giant cloud,” Kunkel says. “She lost it. She was like,This is the coolest thing.”

