Major Rush

Kayakers maneuver around boulders, taking on Class 4 rapids before free-falling down a waterfall in the Upper Gorge stretch of the Cuyahoga River at the Cuyahoga Falls Fest April 29. When they hit the pool below, some do tailies, a freestyle trick where they raise the front of their kayaks vertically into the air in celebration.

“We’re out there doing what we love to do,” says Don Howdyshell, the coordinator of the Cuyahoga Falls Fest, an annual festival that features freestyle whitewater kayaking and draws spectators and paddlers to Cuyahoga Falls.

The Upper Gorge area is what’s known as a park and huck, where paddlers can park and launch their kayaks nearby.

“The fact that it’s tucked in the middle of an urban setting is very unique,” says the 43-year-old Cuyahoga Falls resident. “It offers a challenge for people … and when they’re done, they can — within five minutes — be ordering drinks or sit down and get food.”

Getting to a level of comfort with Class 4 rapids takes time and lots of practice on the water. Howdyshell began whitewater kayaking in 2015, after kayaking recreationally for most of his life. He says some of the biggest challenges are anticipating the movements of the water and pushing yourself out of your comfort zone while coming face to face with daunting situations.

“A large misconception is that people call whitewater kayakers adrenaline junkies. … It’s basically, you see something you want to do that presents a challenge, and you need to figure out the formula,” Howdyshell says. “The thing to remember is the water is always in control. All you can do is figure out how to navigate it safely.”

Much of whitewater kayaking is setting personal goals, whether it be tackling a new stretch of river or nailing a new trick. Paddlers can celebrate accomplishments while out in community paddling groups like the Westlake-based Keel-Haulers Canoe Club.

“It covers all things — the community camaraderie, personal fulfillment when you meet goals that you set for yourself,” Howdyshell says, “and getting to explore places where you can’t explore unless you know how to do this.”

Tip: Coordinate with other local paddlers before setting out. “You have to do it as a group to be safe,” Howdyshell says.

cfallsfest.com