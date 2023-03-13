Make a Bet at MGM Northfield Sportsbook

$8 billion is projected to be wagered in the recently legalized sports betting industry in Ohio in 2023, according to PlayOhio. Sports betting ads rivaling the pervasiveness of attorney Tim Misny spurred Ohioans to indulge their vices immediately when betting tipped off. Up the ante beyond apps with live action at the new sportsbook and lounge at MGM Northfield Park. We’re talking massive TV screens, betting kiosks, luxury seating and Tap Sports Bar and Kosar’s Wood-Fired Grill restaurants. Go ahead — spend this March Madness season enjoying Kosar’s Delmonico rib-eye, swinging by the sportsbook and watching the game unfold. You’re in the right place to soothe or celebrate the results of your wager.10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com