Natural Getaway

With over 10,000 acres of land, including unbroken forests, Hocking Hills is a hiker’s dream. From wheelchair-accessible paths, such as the .75-mile gorge trail at Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve, to more strenuous excursions — like the roughly 5-mile Old Man’s Cave to Whispering Cave loop, featuring a waterfall and swinging bridge — there are options for all at Hocking Hills State Park and beyond. More must-visit spots are Ash Cave and Cedar Falls, visible from the 6-mile Grandma Gatewood trail.

“Cedar Falls is spectacular,” says Karen Raymore, executive director of Explore Hocking Hills. “The waterfall is incredible.”

Formed from the park’s abundant sandstone, Old Man’s Cave is unique — unlike a typical enclosed cave, it’s completely open on top, spotlighting upper and lower falls. A nearby visitor center provides a deeper look at the area.

“It’s a very interactive, hands-on visitor center that gives you the geological history of the park, of the whole region,” Raymore says.

The Butterfly Trail, a 14-stop self-guided driving tour, features large painted butterfly wings celebrating various local species — including silver-spotted skippers and red-spotted purple butterflies. Pop by the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center to see a monarch way station and butterfly garden. If you’re lucky, you may be able to witness a stage of the life cycle of monarchs there.

Partake in other outdoor activities, from fishing and kayaking to zip lining and horseback riding. Kick back with a trip from Cork and Tap Excursions — a shuttle takes guests to area wineries and breweries — and end your day at the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center. Relax with a dip in the indoor or outdoor pool. Stay in the lodge or opt for on-site cabins, outfitted with a kitchen, bathroom and patio to bask in the stunning scenery.

“It doesn’t look like anywhere else in the Midwest,” Raymore says. “It is a really unique landscape.”

