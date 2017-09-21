Out ‘Til Dark in the Parks

Park spaces in Kent present the chance to experience the beauty of the outdoors while discovering unique scenery.

Fred Fuller Park / Middlebury Road, Kent

A staple of the outdoor Kent experience, this park maintains over 56 acres of land comprised of nature trails, ball fields, picnic shelters, and playgrounds for visitors with a variety of interests.

Al Lease Park / Denise Drive, Kent

Cast a line, fire up the grill, or tour a wooden walkway through the wetlands in this well-landscaped recreation area. A Hike & Bike trail has been installed along with extra parking space for an added access point to this facility.

Franklin Mills Riveredge Park / Gougler Avenue, Kent

Named after an early settlement along the Cuyahoga River, Franklin Mills boasts natural habitats that can be observed from elevated walkways and observation decks, as well as the historic beauty of the immense Stone Arch Dam.

Brady’s Leap Park / Gougler Avenue, Kent

As the legendary site where Revolutionary War Captain Samuel Brady supposedly leapt over 20 feet across the Cuyahoga River, this area is accessible via trail entrances leading to the wide gorge. Just north of downtown Kent, the park displays several commemorative markers of the celebrated story, including a plaque originally placed by the American Legion and a large boulder indicating the point where Brady’s leap took place. The gorge is cascaded by lush hanging trees, with everything from steep stone cliffs to low riverbanks providing a haven for birds and wildlife. Bikers and hikers on the trail can easily use the river as a relaxing rest spot before connecting to the Portage Hike & Bike trail. Visitors can walk leisurely to the site, or the more adventurous can launch their kayaks for a paddle down river. The Brady’s Leap seal launch is a popular site for kayakers looking to spend some time on the water, and is also a great place for exploratory beginners to pick up experience in the sport. We don’t recommend leaping the river.

Forest Lake Wildlife Preserve / Sunset Way Boulevard, Kent

Over 40 acres of lush greenery overlay every inch of this outdoor oasis. An escape to the nature paths or the stocked fishing lake are just two ways to spend your time at the preserve, as is a stroll across the wetlands on a boardwalk made of recycled plastic.

Jessie Smith Wildlife Preserve / Majors Lane, Kent

The quiet serenity of this deeply-wooded preserve is perfect for outdoorsy types looking to become involved in nature education programs, explore the more than 30 acres of land available, or simply admire the boundless wildflowers that grow along the trail.

John Brown Tannery Park / Stow Street, Kent

For history buffs, this nationally-registered park marks the 1836 location where abolitionist John Brown built an early tannery. Today, the park offers fishing beaches, picnic areas, and a natural amphitheater with its own gazebo.

Plum Creek Park / Cherry Street, Kent

With 25 acres of land for recreation, Plum Creek has continued to enhance its offerings with open fields, athletic courts, a large playground, and its own distinctive bridges that lead to small islands perfect for carefree fishing.

To learn more about each of these parks, visit www.kentparksandrec.com or call 330-673-8897.