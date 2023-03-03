Parting Shot: Play Time

× Expand photo provided by Summit Memory/Akron-Summit County Public Library and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

Akron area, circa 1920s

The son of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. co-founder F.A. Seiberling snapped this photograph at a local playground. Possibly taken during a Goodyear company outing, Willard Penfield Seiberling captured children waiting on ladders for giant slides. Penfield Seiberling worked for Goodyear and Seiberling Rubber Co. but had many passions. He competed in the 1921 National Balloon Race, in which he rode in a balloon called “City of Akron.” He added a darkroom to Stan Hywet, where he developed photos of iconic Akron buildings, the estate, his family and other Akron rubber and tire families. He captured his father horseback riding and playing croquet at Stan Hywet as well as shots of shotput and high jump events at a 1917 Goodyear field day at Seiberling Field in Akron. His photos helped record Stan Hywet’s and Akron’s rich histories.