PGA Tournament Director and GolferDon Padgett III

Don Padgett III can make a famous claim: He is one of the thousands of golfers who have been beaten by Tiger Woods. The defeat came when he was just 16 at the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, and since then Padgett became a PGA Tour executive director and stood on the other side of the green to watch Woods win the World Golf Championship Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron eight times.

After directing the Bridgestone Invitational for 12 years, the 44-year-old Green resident is taking on a fresh challenge as the executive director of the new Bridgestone Senior Players championship at Firestone July 10 to 14. While many locals were sad the World Golf Championship moved to Memphis, Tennessee, this year, Padgett thinks the Bridgestone Senior Players that’s come to Akron in its place will be just as fun.

Even when he’s not busy running the tournament, the husband and father of three can still be found on the links perfecting his golf swing. We chat with Padgett about Akron’s new PGA tournament and his passion for the game.

When did you first fall in love with golf?

DP: My dad was the pro and GM here at Firestone Country Club for 24 years. My grandfather was a golf professional. I’ve played the game as long as I can remember. I grew up here at Firestone watching the tournaments as a kid. I’ve always enjoyed playing it and being a part of the tournament. I’m lucky that my profession has to do with something I’m passionate about and that I can always be involved in and enjoy.

What are your favorite memories from the Bridgestone Invitationals?

DP: Growing up, I remember getting autographs from the players. My goal was to get every single player’s autograph in this field. I would usually get to about Saturday and be about a half-dozen away, and then my dad would help me get the last few so I would have a complete collection. It’s always been fun watching the game’s best come through Firestone and getting to see them up close and in person. It’s the only way you can appreciate all the great shots those guys hit.

How is the Bridgestone Senior Players at Firestone different from the Bridgestone Invitational?

DP: One big change we’ve had this year is the return of the Pro Am at Firestone. The day before the tournament, there’s an opportunity for people to buy a foursome and play with the pros out on the course. We haven’t had a Pro Am at Firestone in over 20 years. The Wednesday Pro Am sold out. We launched a Monday, July 8, Pro Am due to demand, and it’s really gone well. The PGA Tour players — the legends of the game — they’re very approachable. They’re willing to take pictures with the fans. They’re really excited to be coming back to Firestone where they’ve played tournaments in prior years.

What’s your favorite thing about golf in Akron?

DP: The people. We’ve got a lot of great people that get behind the community. Here at Firestone we have a full-time staff of five people and a thousand volunteers. Whether people support the event through volunteering or they buy a ticket to help us raise charity funds that we’re able to give back, Akron’s always supported golf events.

Do you have a favorite golf-centric movie?

DP: It’s hard not to say “Caddyshack.”

Does your family love golf as much as you?

DP: A good part of my family. Golf is ingrained in our family, that’s for sure.

Are there any other sports you enjoy watching or playing?

DP: We’re big, big college basketball fans, so golf in the summer and basketball in the winter.

What can anyone learn from playing golf?