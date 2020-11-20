Shop Local 2020: Spending Power

This year has been about neighbors supporting neighbors. Make a difference by giving your loved ones gifts from minority-owned businesses, and celebrate the people the behind the purchase.

× Expand Rachel Cargle photo by Jules Ridgeway

Eye Opener

Like most students, Green native Rachel Cargle read classic American works for school. While novels such as “Little Women” are hailed as masterpieces, they didn’t represent what her life as a Black girl would have been like in the Civil War era. So Cargle sought out books she related with, such as the “American Girl” series about Addy, who escaped slavery during the Civil War.

“It was incredibly thrilling to be able to see a little Black girl in a story,” says Cargle. She couldn’t always find similar books at the library, so her mom would ask friends. “My mom made a lot of effort to curate books that I may be able to see myself in, but it wasn’t super accessible.”

In September, Cargle filled that gap in Akron by opening Elizabeth’s Bookshop & Writing Centre, which has pop-up shelves at Compass coffee until it moves to a permanent space in Akron. It’s an extension of the Great Unlearn, an online collective Cargle launched to share content by diverse academics unpacking how to unlearn whitewashed societal norms and understand issues from a minority perspective. Elizabeth’s spurs readers to pick up books by Black, Asian, Latino, disabled, LGBTQ and other marginalized authors, giving them the power to tell their own stories.

“It offers options for people to be seen, options for people to learn, options for people to have a new lens through which we view the world,” says Cargle, who has become a prominent anti-racism activist with over 1.9 million social media followers.

Her collection aims to evoke community, justice, curiosity and joy, showing all sides of marginalized people. Offerings at the pop-up and online span sci-fi, romance, poetry, biographies and other genres. She gives back by donating a portion of sales to her Loveland Foundation, which helps make mental health care more accessible to Black women and youth.

Elizabeth’s is more than a bookstore. It’s also a writing center that she hopes will become a safe space for marginalized people to learn how to tell their own stories. Events are online now, and the first workshop taught participants how to strip away expectations and define and live out their highest values.

Tylar Sutton “The Half Has Never Been Told” by Edward E. Baptist, $20.23 Tylar Sutton “Killing the Black Body” by Dorothy Roberts, $15.64 Tylar Sutton “Cassie’s Word Quilt”by Faith Ringgold, $7.35

THREE TO BUY

Small actions, like buying a book by a marginalized author, could impact others and enlighten you. The Elizabeth’s website offers topical recommendations such as a #Revolution Reading List featuring “The Half Has Never Been Told,” an award-winning examination of how slavery propelled America to become the wealthiest nation.

Cargle herself is penning the book, “I Don’t Want Your Light and Love,” set to be released in 2021. It’s a mix of research and memoir on how outrage over racism isn’t enough — we need to educate ourselves, empathize and take action so our society, our schools, our bookstores — everything is truly for all people.

Elizabeth’s is a spark to light a fire of change, and it starts with one book.

“It’s taking the time to invest their money into marginalized voices, invest time to learn, time to take action on what they’re learning,” Cargle says, “and being critical of who they decide to consume to have an understanding of the world.”

Compass, 647 E. Market St., Akron, bookshop.org/shop/elizabeths

× Expand Tylar Sutton Frank Miller III and Preston Clark

Style Assist

Frank Miller III saw an opening. A few days before the Cleveland Cavaliers played Game 7 of the NBA Finals, he called up his childhood friend, Preston Clark, with a proposition: I’m broke. I need you to design this shirt. Clark delivered a 2016 World Champs T-shirt, and they took 100 in a duffle to a watch party. Their leap of faith paid off — they sold out in 15 minutes after the Cavs won, and their streetwear company, 7th Floor Clothing, was born.

“It was all grit and grind,” Clark says. “When you’re an entrepreneur, you gotta hustle.”

Soon after, Clark struck gold again with a hat featuring a frog kissing the Larry O’Brien trophy, a spin on a hat worn by Cavs star LeBron James with the meme that’s a clapback at haters. James, who received it from a mutual friend of theirs, posted a photo of him wearing it on Instagram twice, propelling them to sell thousands.

They kept the momentum going by dropping a “Stay Home 23” line featured in The New York Times, doing a rock star-esque national tour as a top 1,000 seller in eBay’s Retail Revival accelerator and starring in “Saving Main,” a short documentary made by American Express.

It may seem like a string of luck, but each boost was earned by doggedly tapping into the zeitgeist, working contacts and cranking out products. They’ve spent cold nights outside the Quicken Loans Arena selling hats and T-shirts and have wondered how they are going to provide for their kids.

“It’s not all glitz and glamour,” Miller says. “The pressure is on you whether you’re going to eat tonight, whether you’re going to make this next thing stick.”

They call their relationship a brotherhood and put faith at the center of 7th Floor, which is named after the holy number seven that represents physical and spiritual completeness.

“This is where we stand. We believe in God. Every day we come in, we do a Bible verse and then go on to business,” says Miller.

SVTH Ford Platinum SmokeLuxury Eyewear, $325 LBJ Kiss the Trophy hat, $40 Love God Hoodie in Glory Gold, $65

THREE TO BUY

They give back by mentoring kids interested in fashion through a career path program at their alma mater, Firestone Community Learning Center.

“We put that above all of the successes,” Clark says. “If we can help a student or even an adult achieve a goal or dream, that’s the ultimate full-circle moment.”

The duo also reaches out to support local Black entrepreneurs and collaborate. Last month, they dropped a luxury eyewear line that Clark designed on a tablet and Cleveland designer David Ford handcrafted. In June, they partnered with Akron streetwear store Kicks Lounge to sell Black Lives Matter T-shirts and donated the proceeds to the family of Na’Kia Crawford, a Black Akron teen killed in a shooting.

When they team up, competition doesn’t worry them. Rather, 7th Floor is a testament that paying it forward is the key to ascending.

“Akron has to support Akron at all costs,” Miller says. “You have to keep that mentality if you want to survive this industry. You have to be willing to help the next man.” 7thfloorclothing.com

× Expand Tylar Sutton Kitty Salyer

Taste of Home

The story of Kinfolk Bakery began in a culinary school in Hong Kong. That’s where Nancy Leung first learned to bake pastries and cakes over 30 years ago. She and her husband, Tom, have since immigrated to the United States with their daughter, Kitty Salyer.

Leung transitioned to cooking lunches and dinners when the couple opened Tai Wah Asian Cuisine in Hudson in 1992. Some of her customers asked for traditional Asian-style cakes they had overseas, so she started baking again. While working long hours at the restaurant, she taught her daughter how to bake the cakes.

“I remember going over to their house some late nights and mom teaching me,” Salyer says.

The family relocated the restaurant to Streetsboro, and in 2018, Salyer opened Kinfolk Bakery, which sells pastries, cakes, coffee and tea, in the same building as Tai Wah.

The bakery offers both European and Asian pastries. Find creative confections like Earl Grey, tiramisu, mango cream and green tea cakes. Especially popular items include birthday cakes, macarons, themed cookies, tarts and bao, which are buns traditionally served during brunch in Hong Kong. Salyer’s bao have a milk bread base and sweet or savory fillings and toppings such as roast pork or coconut.