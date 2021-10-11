The arts are back. After the lights went out, concert venues, theaters and museums are ready to welcome audiences again.

This fall, rock out to new music from the Vindys, be dazzled by fabulous “Kinky Boots” performers, see classic films under the stars and experience 15 other ways to celebrate the arts returning to The 330.

The Vindys diversify their sound on a new album.

“Bugs,” The Vindys’ recently released sophomore album, has a theme of letting go and entering a new era. It sounds resonant during the pandemic, but the Youngstown alt-rock band’s itch for a fresh start was there when members finished recording the album before the March 2020 shutdown.

“The description of the band is always that it’s a jazzy blues vocal on top of a rock band. We’ve been able to expand our legs into different styles,” says singer and guitarist Jackie Popovec.

The album marks new beginnings. Instead of Popovec writing all the music and lyrics, band members are collaborating.

“It’s a lot more rocking than the last album,” she says.

John Anthony, singer and guitarist, co-wrote “Don’t Tell Me Just Love Me,” which sings with soaring guitar breaks and an angsty yelp from Popovec. For the first time, he wrote the music and then Popovec filled in lyrics — her first nonautobiographical song — about a dominatrix she met in New Orleans.

“John’s riff was so cool,” she says. “We wanted to create more space so that other things could pop, such as guitars and drums.”

Hear roaring drums on the soulful, sultry “Misery,” while the closing track, “All and Everything,” is the band’s first ballad set to sublime piano by Darius Rucker’s pianist, Lee Turner.

The hypnotic “Bugs,” which was mixed by Ryan West, who has worked with Rihanna and Jay-Z, is a spot-on title track. It was inspired by an unsettling noise Popovec noticed in her ceiling that ended up being a horde of yellow jackets, and “Bugs” showcases that paranoia. It lands perfectly, as many are experiencing paranoia now.

“I get to memorialize things that tend to bug me through song,” she says, “and let it go once it’s written.”

The band kisses off fear with songs that exude confidence and jam hard like singles “Are You Ready,” which was used in Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins promos, and “If I Want,” which boldly declares, “I’m gonna scream if I want. I’m gonna dance how I want,” amongst an explosion of saxophone, trumpet and trombone.

“I wanted to create a dance song to empower others,” Popovec says.

The Vindys’ star status is rising with big upcoming shows, including an MGM Northfield Park Sept. 18 performance opening for Pat Benatar and a Canton Palace Theatre concert opening for Donnie Iris Oct. 23.

After the Vindys returned to the live stage in fall 2020, Popovec admits she was nervous about executing the vocal gymnastics the new songs require. But taking her cue from “Bugs,” those jitters crawled away, and they rocked their hearts out.

“The thrill of being in front of people again gave us so much energy,” she says. “We knocked it out of the park.”

Tameka Ellington has been researching the culture surrounding Black hair for over 15 years and realized there was an opportunity for everyone to learn more about the nuanced topic.

“Our hair is still seen as so very different than everybody else’s hair,” says the former associate professor of design and interim assistant dean of the College of the Arts at Kent State University. “If we can have a better understanding of ourselves as human beings, then maybe we can try to get rid of some of that discrimination.”

So she helped launch the “Textures: The History and Art of Black Hair” exhibit with Joseph Underwood, an assistant professor of art history. It is on view at the Kent State University Museum from Sept. 10 to Aug. 7, 2022. “Textures” allows for a reflection on negative experiences and a celebration of culture through three themes: community and memory, hair politics and Black joy.

The fashion exhibit is comprised of 180 objects by 55 artists — over 50 of the named artists are Black. Pieces range from Egyptian artifacts to combs from Willie Morrow to recent paintings, textiles and more. Examples include Sonya Clark’s “Black Hair Flag,” which has Black hair woven through a Confederate flag and Masa Zodros’ “Femme Totem Blue” painting, which touches on the idea of hair as a spiritual connection.

Ellington talks about the exhibit’s impact.

“There’s a great need for representation.

‘Femme Totem Blue’ … allows me to see how amazingly beautiful my hair is.

Dr. Underwood and I wanted to show the breadth and depth of Black hair, almost from the beginning … to contemporary culture and lifestyle and what’s happening right now.

If the George Floyd event never happened, the exhibition would still be very timely, because Black people have been dealing with discrimination about their hair for centuries.

It helped to open people’s minds. I think that it also helped to give people more empathy for the struggle that Black people still go through.

My hope is that people … continue to have understanding of Black people and the experiences that we’ve had and the experiences that we keep having.”

Like many, Jenn Kidd missed going to the movies during the pandemic, especially at the Nightlight, Akron’s nonprofit art house cinema. While the longtime customer watched foreign films and documentaries at home, the experience didn’t compare. When she became executive director of the Nightlight on June 6, she had a front-row seat to its June 11 reopening.

“It’s this togetherness of being in a room with a group of people and sharing this experience,” says the previous general manager of the Musica concert venue. “There’s sort of this magic about it that you can’t capture at home.”

Those returning can experience a renovated lobby honoring late Nightlight founder Rob Lucas, a new UVC air filtration system and a commercial air purifier. Plus, the virtual screening room is open, and you can also enjoy the ongoing Under the Stars outdoor movie series with films such as “Jazz on a Summer’s Day” Sept. 18.

The film lover chats about switching from hosting concerts to movie showings and giving customers the same incredible experience that’s so special to her.

What has your transition from the Musica to the Nightlight been like?

Jenn Kidd: It was not a tough transition because I know the Nightlight so well from being here for so many years. … The Nightlight is my favorite place in downtown Akron. It’s the gem of downtown. It’s this small, magical, independent art hub. … What I care about is community, creating events and making things happen in Akron. I want younger generations to enjoy it for years to come. … The Nightlight’s mission is supporting cinema and community in tandem.

What are your plans for the Nightlight?

JK: I’m looking at doing outdoor screenings in various parts of Akron. It’s a little closer to home. ... My goal is to grow our audience. I want people to know that even if you’re not really into film, it’s OK to come see one. Just come experience it.

What films are you excited about for the fall?

JK: We have seven showings at Stan Hywet outdoors in September. There was one that happened at Wolf Creek winery a few months ago. The moon was coming up, it was bright red and you could see it behind the screen. It’s those kinds of moments.

Dara Harper wanted to be an art historian. She majored in art history at The University of Akron, but there was an expectation to travel to Europe.

“I changed my major, even though I loved art history,” she says. “I didn’t know anybody that went to Italy that looked like me or think I had money for that.”

She graduated with degrees in education and studio art with an art history minor and later discovered grants that would have made travel possible. That disconnect is one of the reasons she helped create the Akron Black Artist Guild after she and painter Diane Johnson discussed their long-time idea at an Akron Cultural Plan meeting in 2019.

With funding from the Knight Foundation and support from ArtsNow, the guild launched in February 2021, and Harper co-leads it with choreographer Dominic Moore-Dunson. Now with nearly 90 members, it has hosted a speaker series and branding workshops. On Oct. 23 check out “Outlined in Black,” a guild showcase of music, poetry, theater and more.

Harper shares how the guild is creating equal oportunities for local Black artists and a more diverse, collaborative arts scene.

“Everybody’s in their own silos.

Growing up, being an artist was not acceptable to do as an African American.

I did feel isolated because I didn’t see someone that looked like me most of the time. It was always like, Am I enough?

We need some type of space where we can not only be supportive … but help in gathering resources.

Now that we’ve all been pulled together … it makes us stronger.

I take it very seriously because I know what it is like to be on the other side.

I want the Black Artist Guild … to say, That’s not impossible, but this is what you have to do. … People love what they do, and they’re not gonna set it aside because it doesn’t work. They will figure out how to make it work.

I want to create a legacy. … More collaboration where at one point, the arts and cultural scene will be woven together. We’re no longer different pieces.”