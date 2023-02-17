Snap Shot

Selfie lovers can take their craft to another level at the new Oh Snap Photo Lab in downtown Akron, which has over 30 micro-studios and installations.

Pose in front of colorful angel wings, take a seat on a flower-adorned chair, admire light-up 3D clouds and explore other sets, all designed by local artists, from Cleveland-based Light Up Labs to inspirational Akron painter Randi Mull, and watch for festive events on its Instagram. 209 S. Main St., Suite 501, Akron, ohsnapphotolab.com