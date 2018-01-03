Starstruck in Bath

The heavens are coming into focus with a new observatory

Astronomy aficionado and Bath resident John Shulan took up the Rotary Club of Fairlawn’s challenge to build an observatory with confidence. The president and co-founder of the Summit County Astronomy Club met it with a lot of help from friends. Shulan says the Summit County Astronomy Club’s more than 370 meetup.com members with a $1,500 annual expense budget have been generous in their memberships, making them some of many to help bring the project to fruition. The observatory will be located at the Bath Nature Preserve in Bath Township, promising to bring the celestial world into focus for community residents and visitors. We caught up with Shulan for more on the area’s newest gem.

What is it about the Bath Nature Preserve that makes this site fitting for an observatory?

JS: The Bath Nature Preserve is a rare urban find. Very little sky glow from Akron, great southeast horizon—needed for astronomy—parking, restroom and power were all available. Plus, it is a beautiful place.

What features and equipment will the observatory offer visitors?

JS: There will be four go-to telescopes that are powerful but simple to use. These will be on adjustable piers so as to be handicap-accessible. The fifth scope is a very sophisticated model for more advanced users.

What can observatory visitors expect?

JS: Imagine the impact a student has when, for example, she drives the telescope to Saturn and brings the planet and its rings into focus. That student now owns that experience. I have watched people for many years have that happen, and the excitement generated is awesome.

When can visitors begin to use the facility?

JS: The observatory should be finished by end of October. The funding for some of the equipment is still needed, but we should have several scopes and one pier for the public to use.

What piques your interest in astronomy?

JS: I am curious about many things. Astronomy is one of them. I had a small telescope [through which I] could see the rings of Saturn and I was hooked.