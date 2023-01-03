Start Anew

The new year is a time to conquer big goals. Get inside Akron musician Marc Lee Shannon’s journey of over eight years of sobriety with his new book, “Sober Chronicles” ($19.99), which features essays from The Devil Strip exploring the ups and downs of his long-term journey of dealing with substance use disorder and mental health issues. Shannon, who is a singer-songwriter and played with Michael Stanley’s band the Resonators, writes with vulnerability, providing a raw look at confronting mistakes, giving yourself grace and declaring that even if you are not OK, you can still find joy. marcleeshannon.com

