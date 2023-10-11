Stewart’s Caring Place’s 20th annual Butterfly Gala

More than 600 people celebrated at Stewart’s Caring Place’s 20th annual Butterfly Gala Aug. 26, 2023 at the Akron home of Stewart’s Caring Place supporters John and Mary Kay Chlebina. The sold-out event honored Mimi Surloff, the 2023 Spirit Award winner and founder of Stewart’s Caring Place. Board members I Promise School teacher Angela “Angel” Whorton and former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Michael Allio emceed the event and shared their personal connections with cancer. The Fairlawn-based nonprofit received an anonymous $50,000 donation match, encouraging guests to meet the match. Donations go toward support services and programs for individuals and families on cancer journeys in 36 Ohio counties.

×

1 of 8

FullEvent.jpeg

Photo by Catherine McKinley Photography

×

2 of 8

0093_9470.jpg

Photo by Catherine McKinley Photography

Margaret and Brian Slesnick

×

3 of 8

Hosts (1).jpeg

Photo by Catherine McKinley Photography

Emcees Angela “Angel” Whorton and Michael Allio

×

4 of 8

0330_9871.jpg

Photo by Catherine McKinley Photography

Matt and Theresa Pool and Megan Ambers

×

5 of 8

0551_0341.jpg

Photo by Catherine McKinley Photography

DT and The Shakes

×

6 of 8

0303_9828.jpg

Photo by Catherine McKinley Photography

Co-chairs Thomas and Lisa Mandel and hosts Mary Kay and John Chlebina

×

7 of 8

0372_9983.jpg

Photo by Catherine McKinley Photography

Alice Duey and Shammas Malik

×

8 of 8

0067_9422.jpg

Photo by Catherine McKinley Photography

Tiffany Wagar and Ashley Keschl

1. Fireworks

2. Margaret and Brian Slesnick

3. Emcees Angela “Angel” Whorton and Michael Allio

4. Matt and Theresa Pool and Megan Ambers

5. DT and The Shakes

6. Co-chairs Thomas and Lisa Mandel and hosts Mary Kay and John Chlebina

7. Alice Duey and Shammas Malik

8. Tiffany Wagar and Ashley Keschl