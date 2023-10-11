More than 600 people celebrated at Stewart’s Caring Place’s 20th annual Butterfly Gala Aug. 26, 2023 at the Akron home of Stewart’s Caring Place supporters John and Mary Kay Chlebina. The sold-out event honored Mimi Surloff, the 2023 Spirit Award winner and founder of Stewart’s Caring Place. Board members I Promise School teacher Angela “Angel” Whorton and former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Michael Allio emceed the event and shared their personal connections with cancer. The Fairlawn-based nonprofit received an anonymous $50,000 donation match, encouraging guests to meet the match. Donations go toward support services and programs for individuals and families on cancer journeys in 36 Ohio counties.
Margaret and Brian Slesnick
Emcees Angela “Angel” Whorton and Michael Allio
Matt and Theresa Pool and Megan Ambers
DT and The Shakes
Co-chairs Thomas and Lisa Mandel and hosts Mary Kay and John Chlebina
Alice Duey and Shammas Malik
Tiffany Wagar and Ashley Keschl
