The 330's Million Dollar Playground

Summit Beach Park was Akron’s best place for thrills and chills from 1917 to 1958. Known as the “Million Dollar Playground,” the amusement park boasted the largest funhouse and mosaic tile swimming pool in the country. Fun seekers also went for the Ferris wheel, roller coasters, dance hall and good old-fashioned bathing. Today, enjoy a stroll on the new 2.1-mile Summit Lake Loop Trail that encircles the water rumored to be the final resting place of that Ferris wheel — stockings and boots optional!

Tags

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

November 30, 2022

Thursday

December 1, 2022

Friday

December 2, 2022

Saturday

December 3, 2022

Sunday

December 4, 2022

Monday

December 5, 2022

Tuesday

December 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours