Photo courtesy of Summit Memory/Akron-Summit County Public Library
The 330's Million Dollar Playground
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkMerry Mingle
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Carry On: A Century of Swing”
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJIM BALLARD & NATE VAILL - 12/01/2022
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Carry On: A Century of Swing”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Home & GardenHHM's 2022 Holiday - Peace, Laughter, Love: Tidings From Akron
-
Concerts & Live MusicKENMORE WINTER BREAK! MUSIC FESTIVAL - 12/02/2022 & 12/03/2022
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsLight The BLVD ft. Missile Toe, Rubber City Ukes, Santa & More!
-
Saturday
-
Food & DrinkFalls Cancer Club Cookie Walk
-
Sunday
-
Theater & Dance“The Nutcracker”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Home & GardenHHM's 2022 Holiday - Peace, Laughter, Love: Tidings From Akron
-
Monday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Human Figure Exhibition
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicIRISH JAM SESSION - FIRST TUESDAY OF THE MONTH!
-
On the Verge
Emerging Sounds Showcase at the Rialto Theatre highlights up-and-comers in The 330's rich music scene.
Nov 15, 2022
Akron Life Celebrates 20 Years: Summit Metro Parks Evolves
Akron Life Celebrates 20 Years: Summit Metro Parks Evolves
Nov 11, 2022
20 Years of Akron Life: Our Founder Thanks Readers
Nov 1, 2022
Apple Brie Pizza at TJ's
Oct 17, 2022
Akron Hot Dogs from Stray Dog
When Charly Murphy travels to a new city, he finds a hot dog cart first.
Aug 11, 2022
Grab Creative Cupcakes from the Enticing Cakes Truck
Lianna Fertig knew since high school that she wanted to have a job that allows her to be creative, and now she makes custom cakes and 50 kinds of cupcakes to showcase her artistry.
Aug 4, 2022
