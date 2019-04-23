The Face of  Defiant Destination Marketing

Whether it’s art, outdoor recreation, music, live theater, history, dining or shopping, the Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau promotes Greater Akron as a vibrant destination for business and leisure travel pursuits. Most importantly, expenditures by visitors across these products and services are what fuel our local hospitality economy.

By defying the “conven-tionality” of typical destination marketing strategies, the bureau is also aggressively working to identify and engage emerging market segments and visitors who increasingly demand more specific experiences. Two initiatives are underway, each proving its ability to capture more business for Greater Akron’s hospitality industry partners.

The bureau’s concentrated effort to attract and support esports events continues to rally local venues and gaming planners around a common goal: highlighting our community’s capacity and passion to capture this emerging market.

The Sports Alliance of Greater Akron, which is a division of the bureau, is tracking and soliciting a diverse array of unique sporting events, including paintball, pickleball, BMX and drone racing, and kayaking — which all involve hosting local, regional and national events in this wonderful place we call home.

Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau  //  800-245-4254  //  akron.travelplayakron.com

