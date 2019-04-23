× Expand Tylar Sutton

The Face of Art for Everyone

Committed to making art a part of every Northeast Ohioan’s life, the Canton Museum of Art provides year-round opportunities to connect with works in a variety of mediums, both in our acclaimed permanent collection and in carefully curated exhibitions that often showcase Ohio artists.

Through the tireless work of our enthusiastic staff and generous contributions from our beloved community, the museum presents exhibits, events and outreach programs for all ages throughout the year.

Don’t miss “Continuum: Art of the Cleveland School and Beyond” through March 3 for an in-depth look at how Northeast Ohio artists of the 1920s helped shape this area’s international reputation for innovation in watercolors and fine art ceramics.

Admission is free every Thursday, the Artisan Boutique features handmade items from local artists and the museum’s School of Art offers classes from beginner to expert level.

Canton Museum of Art // 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton // 330-453-7666 // cantonart.org