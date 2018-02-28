× Expand photo by Tylar Sutton Front: Tylar J. Sutton I, graphic designer; William L . Teckmyer III, creative director; M. Bear, Esq., Baker Media Group mascot; Kelly Petryszyn, managing editor; Center: Sharon Cebula, editorial associate; Colin Baker, publisher; Bunny Lacey, sales representative; BACK: Ben DiCola, sales representative; Jessia Burkhart-Zuschin, circulation manager; Steven D. Tyson, sales representative

The Face of Baker Media Group

Thank you to all of our subscribers and partners for 16 years of loyalty. Since 2002, Akron Life magazine has been the monthly source for colorful, thoughtfully designed profiles of interesting places, personalities and events in Akron and the surrounding region of Summit, Portage, Medina, Stark and Wayne counties. We offer timely tips on shopping, places to eat, vacation destinations worth the trip and fun activities to make the most out of life in The 330.

Through akronlife.com and The 330 [Connect!] e-newsletter, our readers know what’s the latest in lifestyle, arts, culture and food in our region.

Our 330tix.com is your destination for entertainment with tickets for winery tours, boat rides, concerts, festivals and more. The portal is secure, convenient and easy to use.

Our award-winning team also produces the Akron Symphony Orchestra’s MySymphony program and the guide to First Night Akron. Come see us at our Merriman Valley office for your publishing needs.

Baker Media Group | 1635 Merriman Road | Suite 116, Akron | 330-253-0056 | akronlife.com