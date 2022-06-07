The renaissance of downtown Massillon

× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand DAVID L DINGWELL × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

Massillon residents are people with incredible pride, says architect John Patrick Picard. But the city of about 32,000 people lacked a large outdoor downtown venue where its residents could gather. For years, outdoor events were often held on Lincoln Way, which had to be shut down and was hot, crowded and loud. And the nearby Duncan Plaza was in disrepair due to its 50-year age. Plus, its stage was small, the audience faced the sun, seating was uncomfortable and the spot wasn’t accessible for those with disabilities. Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry got taxpayer money and $1.2 million from Ohio and local foundation grants to hire Picard’s firm to do a $1.394 million makeover and make Duncan Plaza welcoming to all residents of the City of Champions.

“We called it the renaissance of Duncan Plaza. It spreads everybody out, gives everybody a place to sit,” says Picard.

His firm focused on maximizing the plaza’s capacity for city concerts, rallies for the beloved Massillon Tigers high school football team and more. The plaza is now 40,000 square feet, with room for up to 1,200 people to set up lawn chairs in front of the stage and picnic tables that sit 30 to 40 people. The main design element is serpentine walls topped with seats for 200 to 300 people. Picard used curves instead of sharp edges for a more organic design that pays tribute to Massillon’s history.

“Historically, there was a mill on the site and there was a river that went to the site, so we kind of picked up on the natural flow of the river,” Picard says.

The stage also mimics nature with columns that look like trees holding up the curved roof. There is improved tech for bands, including a speaker system, power sources and microphones. In addition, the whole plaza is accessible with sloped concrete that connects to surrounding areas such as First Street where event vendors can set up and 1,000 more people can be accommodated.

Many aspects of the design are sustainable, including bollard lights, which light the walkways and are 100 percent solar-powered.

“Everything is natural materials. Concrete is a very green material,” Picard says. “It’s an environmentally friendly space, as it should be. It’s a park.”

Green spaces include purple hydrangeas, orange and yellow daylilies and myrtle evergreen ground cover, which stays green year-round and has purple flowers. The plaza is dotted with thornless honey locust trees, which have featherlike leaves that offer shade but also allow visibility for shows. Plus, they planted two Fraser fir trees so the city doesn’t have to cut down a Christmas tree each year.

The new plaza opened last summer, with a successful concert series, which returns this summer on Thursdays June 23 to Aug. 18. It’s a part of the city’s greater renaissance and complements other improvements like streetscapes on downtown sections of Lincoln Way, which got new sidewalks, streetlights, accessible curb ramps, landscaping and more through the ongoing Imagine Massillon project.

Downtown finally has a large outdoor gathering place featuring a stage that sits on large letters spelling out Massillon, creating a sense of community.

“It’s a destination now,” Picard says. “It gives people of Massillon something more to be proud of.”