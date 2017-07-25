× 1 of 2 Expand photo by Graham Smith Trans Am Champion Amy Ruman × 2 of 2 Expand photo by Graham Smith Prev Next

Strapped into 3,300 pounds of metal and driving at speeds of more than 120 miles per hour, Amy Ruman is right at home.

The Munroe Falls native grew up sharing Hot Wheels cars with her sister, Niki, and “wrenching on cars” with her dad. As the family traveled the country—Ruman’s dad, Bob, was a national Corvette autocross champion and record holder, and her mom, Barb, was a top-ranked Corvette solo driver—the Ruman sisters rode dirt bikes or go-carts at the tracks, always angling to get inside the Vette for hot pace laps.

In 2015, Ruman became the first woman to win the coveted Trans Am Championship title in the 49-year history of the series.

What’s it like behind the wheel on the track?

AR: It’s fast, intense, crazy at times, exciting, but most of all fun. You have to have a high concentration level and a lot of mental focus. It’s definitely exhilarating. [And] let’s just say it can be hot. Especially during a July race, it can get very toasty hot if the ambient temperature is high. The cockpit temps range from 135-150 degrees Fahrenheit. I wear full gear: Nomex® long underwear and a 3.2A/5 SFI layer suit, helmet, gloves, and socks. There are so many variables in racing that you can’t always control; that’s the hard part. You have to be quick at managing what hand you are dealt during the race.

How does your family support your racing career?

AR: Both my parents have always taught us to do or be anything we wanted to be. I can safely say they are my biggest fans, and I couldn’t do this without them! Dad is my engineer and data guy, Mom is the team coordinator, and my brother-in-law, Dave Skinner, is my crew chief.

How did you come to be a high school field hockey coach?

AR: Instead of playing sports in college, I decided to focus on my racing career. To fill some of [that] sports void, I coached the field hockey program at Stow-Munroe Falls High School for nine years. I enjoyed coaching high school sports and getting girls involved in competition. I love being able to show young girls and women that you can be successful in anything you set your mind to. That’s what my parents always taught my sister and me.

What are your favorite—and least favorite—aspects of racing?

AR: I love putting on a great race and show for the fans—that’s what the Trans Am Series is all about. I love seeing the little kids at the track. I always try and let them sit in my car for a photo. [My] least favorite is losing!

What goes through your mind when you start a race?

AR: When I put my helmet on, I have a job to do: win the race. That’s what I try to do each time I go out. I have a great team behind me, and I want to win it for them every time.

Has being female been an advantage or disadvantage in this male-dominated sport?

AR: In my mind, if you are good at what you do, your talents should speak for themselves. You have to work hard, be willing to learn from others, earn their respect, make your own impact. Hopefully, at the end of the day, people will recognize you for you, not what gender you are.

What is your advice for young people interested in pursuing competitive sports or race car driving as a career?

AR: Continue to live your dream and your passion. Anything in life takes focus, perseverance, determination, skill, talent, knowledge, and education. Learn from your mistakes and come out stronger every time. Don’t ever give up if that’s what you want to do.