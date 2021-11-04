× 1 of 5 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 5 Expand Tylar Sutton × 3 of 5 Expand Tylar Sutton × 4 of 5 Expand Tylar Sutton × 5 of 5 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

One hundred eighty-five umbrellas ushered in the sunshine that Louisville needed.

“Our old downtown was rundown,” says city council member and lawyer Rick Guiley. “The public thought it would have no future.”

The lifelong Louisville resident spent over five years researching revitalization strategies and discovered Águeda, Portugal, where umbrellas hanging in an alley draw in visitors. He thought umbrellas could add vibrancy to Louisville’s biggest eyesore: a dingy alley.

After four years of fundraising and recruiting volunteers alongside his wife, Raeann, Rick helped launch Umbrella Alley in May 2020 as a bright spot in the pandemic with multicolored umbrellas strung on a pulley system designed by Dave Yeagley.

“They appear to be floating in the sky,” Guiley says. “That creates a magical, whimsical appearance.”

The entire area is Insta-worthy with a pink flower mural by Louisville artist Iris Menegay, rainbow tables and chairs and a chalk art wall, which Menegay and the Ohio Chalk Art Guild are redoing this month. And it becomes a concert venue during summer markets on second and fourth Fridays.

The leap of faith worked — the alley has drawn visitors to surrounding businesses, and Louisville had no businesses close during the pandemic.

“[It] lightens their heart,” Guiley says. “We have created pride now to live in Louisville.”

204 E. Main St., Louisville, facebook.com/umbrellaalley