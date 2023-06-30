Venture out in the city of Canton

× 1 of 2 Expand MATT SHIFFLER × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

First Ladies National Historic Site

Get to know first lady Jackie Kennedy beyond her pillbox hats and big sunglasses in a new exhibit with never-before-seen artifacts and a replica of her designer wedding dress. Tour the beautifully preserved home of first lady Ida Saxton McKinley and see areas like the parlor where the Saxtons and McKinleys entertained guests. Then visit the six-story Education Center to peruse exhibits that span decades displaying clothing and other cultural artifacts that demonstrate the evolution of the role of first lady. 205 Market Ave. S, Canton, firstladies.org

Stadium Park

Running down the West Branch Nimishillen Creek, the 68-acre park has spaces for many outdoor activities including softball, shuffleboard, tennis, fishing, soccer and a playground. Take a brisk stroll on the rubberized 1.5-mile Herbert Fisher Walking Track, stopping at exercise stations if you are ambitious, face off in pickleball or enjoy a game of chess outside June through August. You will want to hang around the park to soak up the scenery including a duck pond, the John F. Kennedy Memorial Fountain, a children’s garden and the Canton Garden Center. 1200-2500 Stadium Park Drive NW, Canton, cantonparksandrec.com/park/stadium-park

K1 Speed

Race up to 45 mph in an electric high-performance go-kart on a track that has an indoor space with an outdoor extension. The extended track has about 15 turns, and the time to beat is 38.62 seconds for adults and 43.40 for juniors. Celebrate in the party space, stop by the Paddock Lounge for nachos and pizza, or visit the arcade for games and pool.8373 Port Jackson Ave. NW, North Canton, k1speed.com/blog/canton-location.html

The Spa at Glenmoor

Your body gets a lot of wear in the summer, from hours baking in the sun to rigorous gardening work, so get refreshed at Glenmoor Country Club’s spa that’s open to the public. Pick a classic treatment like the diamond experience rose massage, which includes nourishing exfoliation and a regenerating massage with damask rose oil or the alternative cupping massage in which suction cups loosen muscles and encourage blood flow. Plus, pamper yourself even more by sipping a mimosa while relaxing in a whirlpool. 4191 Glenmoor Road NW, Canton, glenmoorcc.com

720 Market

Browse handcrafted goods from over 100 artisans, bakers, brewers and more at this festival-style street market. Sip craft beer and get local food truck fare while shopping and taking in live music. Plus, check out its sister events like Sidestreet MKT at Oakwood Square Plaza in Canton on second Saturdays May through October to shop more vendors and sample food and drink from local restaurants including Forever Urban Craft Winery, Royal Docks Foeder House & Kitchen, the Bistro of Oakwood and more. And don’t pass up the BAR B*Q MKT at the Main Street Festival in North Canton Aug. 12, where you can eat mouthwatering barbecue. eventsby720.com

Centennial Plaza

Canton’s front porch is bustling in the summer, hosting outdoor movies on Wednesday nights and farmers markets most Saturdays. Festivals offer grand displays of entertainment that are not to miss, including the Stark County Italian American Festival July 7-9 with bocce, and the African American Arts Festival July 21 and 22 with Canton native and percussionist Elec Simon, a drum line and gospel music. Plus, join citywide First Fridays for fun on the plaza like band performances May through October, including Akron-based rockin’ country act Buck Naked Band Sept. 1. 330 Court Ave. NW, Canton, cantoncentennialplaza.com