Vibrant dragonfly mural lands at the Akron Zoo

× Expand courtesy Akron Zoo

A vibrant dragonfly mural has landed at the Akron Zoo. Designed and painted by Mac Love of Art x Love, it’s in the main fountain in the Lehner Family Zoo Gardens.

The mural, which took 100 hours to complete, consists of 11 colors and thousands of shapes such as diamonds, hearts, houses, stars, water lilies, waves and fish that create a mosaic appearance. The gardens already have a butterfly maze and a caterpillar centerpiece, and now the wetland pollinators — a symbol of life, change and new beginnings — are represented too. 500 Edgewood Ave., Akron, akronzoo.org