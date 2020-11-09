Visionaries

Artists are raising their voices to cut through the noise.

Through printmaking, drawing and sculpting, local creatives are crafting an image of a more unified, equitable and compassionate world.

J. Leigh Garcia

Growing up in Dallas meant the Mexican border was never far from J. Leigh Garcia’s mind. The 27-year-old artist was raised hearing stories of how her grandfather swam the Rio Grande into the U.S. and her grandmother later came. She has been grappling with her biracial Latina identity ever since. The Kent State University assistant professor of print media and photography confronts those issues in her printmaking-based art, a medium used to voice dissent during the Mexican Revolution. Next April and May on Kent State’s campus, look for a life-size outdoor image installation Garcia is co-curating titled “Import/Export,” which depicts the imbalances and inequalities of import and export systems around the globe.

From Sept. 8 to 30, she has a solo exhibit at the University of North Georgia showcasing her “Vigilantes” screen print and her newest work, “Fueron Bautizados,” a reductive woodcut that translates to “They Were Baptized” and contrasts her baptism with her grandpa’s pivotal swim into America.

photo by Tylar Sutton

“Since I can remember, I’ve been very aware of race. I’m really interested in social justice in regard to racial equity.

Because my grandparent came over undocumented, I consider myself a byproduct of that. All this negative talk of stereotypes in regard to undocumented immigrants, specifically Latino, is close to home.

I learned Border Patrol agents take tires and … drag them along border walls to find footprints and track down undocumented people. [In “Vigilantes”] in the sand, you can see indigenous Mexicans, soldaderas (women of the Mexican Revolution) pointing guns and vaqueros (Mexican cowboys). I was thinking about my Mexican ancestors and how they would feel about this practice of dragging tires.

Once you get to us second generation, there’s a lot of guilt from knowing what our grandparents went through so we could have awesome lives here.

I have this video of my Mexican family and Mexican American family coming to my baptism. There’s my grandpa, who crossed undocumented and is Mexican, in this white church, watching me get baptized. [“Fueron Bautizados” is] juxtaposing that with my grandpa’s crossing the border as a symbolic baptism because he swam through water into this new life.

The work is also a way for me to process being biracial and understand where I lie within both cultures.

I’ve learned I have a lot of privilege, being half white and raised in predominantly white spaces.

I’m really thankful for the experiences my family members, specifically my Mexican family members, have gone through to where I have the privilege to be an artist.

I wanna make work that honors them to give back.”

— as told to Kelly Petryszyn

jleighgarcia.com

× Expand Tammy Phan

Leandra Drumm

As Leandra Drumm worked slow days at her studio in Akron, she watched her friends work tirelessly in the education and health care fields, combatting threats posed by the coronavirus. While her previous etched glassware and pewter works depicted fantastical worlds of stars, skyrockets and imaginative faces, the 51-year-old co-owner of Leandra Drumm Designs and daughter of renowned sculptor Don Drumm felt she needed to create pieces that conveyed a message about our reality.

With profits benefiting the Akron Summit County COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund, Drumm’s new pewter series commemorates everyday people — mail carriers, teachers, doctors — and moments that have made a difference in our lives throughout this pandemic. It includes a “Thank You Heroes” ornament, a “Please Wash Your Hands” plaque and a mask pin. That sentiment is most evident in “Can’t Wait to Be 6 Feet Closer,” an ornament that illustrates the simple act of embracing a loved one. It won Drumm a grand prize at the national American Craft Week competition. Serving as a form of expression and escape, it combines Drumm’s past artistry with the narratives of those we’ve come to lean on.

Tammy Phan Leandra Drumm

“When my family and I would walk in the park, we noticed people were stopping their cars and yelling out their windows, asking questions like, Hey! What kind of dog is that?

I realized there was this need for people to be social.

Every time you look at the news, we keep hearing the same advice about distancing yourself, and while I was sketching ideas for this ornament, I just kept thinking, I want to be 6 feet closer.

My mom’s hard of hearing, so it’s been a real struggle to communicate with her in-person. She has to read our lips to understand, but we’re wearing masks.

So this ornament was inspired by my desire to not only connect and communicate with friends and family but especially my parents.

The heart between the man and woman embracing represents our love for one another. The little houses and trees around the perimeter of the ornament represent our communities.

I wanted to tell a larger story with a background card that comes with the ornament. A poem on it reads, ‘We will hold hands again. We will hug again. We will laugh again. Soon we will be 6 feet closer than we’ve ever been!’”

— as told to Dylan Walczak

dondrummstudios.com

Chika Nkwocha

The art of 18-year-old Chika Nkwocha does more than just make a statement — it forges a path for change. The Akron resident shares her evocative portraits on social media to call out discrimination, challenge the stigma around Black hair and stand up against racial injustices, while posting links to petitions to spur action.

Incorporating elements of African culture such as cowrie shells and tribal markings, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants depicts her Black subjects as royalty, uplifting their stories and shattering stereotypes. Her hand-drawn, digitally colored portraits are also timely — she recently did a tribute to late civil rights leader John Lewis.

Her work has gained national recognition: a silver prize in the 2019 NAACP Afro-Academic, Cultural and Technological Scientific Olympics for her “Dispersion, Disownment, and Discovery” piece, which depicts the transformation of Black identity, and gold in the 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing Competition for her “Reparations” portrait. She currently studies studio art and biomedical engineering at Ohio State University and is expanding her reach with plans to launch a website selling her artwork and a clothing line, AfroEmpress Apparel, featuring her art.

photo by Tylar Sutton Chika Nkwocha

“I feel conviction to take action. It’s something I was born with.

It’s easy to be intimidated or to not feel of value because you’re Black — to not embrace our 4C hair textures or melanin. That is something that I incorporate through my art: showing Black women as queens or Black men as protectors and kings, changing the narrative [of] what we envision Black people to be — what we truly are.

Having pride in Black identity … is a recurring theme throughout my works. It’s showing what it means to be Black, how to relate with Black people, how to understand Black culture and how to be respectful toward it.

I was inspired to create [“Reparations”] when I saw a photograph of the young man who was wearing a red hat that looked like a MAGA [“Make America Great Again”] hat. I looked closely and it said “Make Africa Great Again.”

In the background, it looks like the Trump sticker. Where it would say Trump, it says reparations. I put “Make Me Matter Again” on his face to be blatant. I put gun wounds to symbolize not just the constant threat of police brutality but more so the plight of African Americans throughout history.