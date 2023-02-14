330 Weddings: White Rose Barn

× 1 of 11 Expand photo by Marissa Camino, Marissa Camino Photography × 2 of 11 Expand photo by Marissa Camino, Marissa Camino Photography × 3 of 11 Expand photo by Marissa Camino, Marissa Camino Photography × 4 of 11 Expand photo by Marissa Camino, Marissa Camino Photography × 5 of 11 Expand photo by Marissa Camino, Marissa Camino Photography × 6 of 11 Expand photo by Marissa Camino, Marissa Camino Photography × 7 of 11 Expand photo by Marissa Camino, Marissa Camino Photography × 8 of 11 Expand photo by Marissa Camino, Marissa Camino Photography × 9 of 11 Expand photo by Marissa Camino, Marissa Camino Photography × 10 of 11 Expand photo by Marissa Camino, Marissa Camino Photography × 11 of 11 Expand photo by Marissa Camino, Marissa Camino Photography Prev Next

Elizabeth Kisner is a go-getter. Before her boyfriend, Zach Lohr, proposed or even had a ring, she signed a contract for a North Lawrence venue, White Rose Barn, in October 2021 and set a Sept. 3, 2022, wedding date after hearing about a last-minute cancellation and taking it as a sign that it was meant to be.

“I knew we were going to get married,” she says. “It was in the middle of a field. … The barn was so white. … I could picture my wedding there.”

The two met as teenagers in 2018 through friends after graduating from Brunswick High School, and both quickly knew they had found the one. After only three months of dating, Elizabeth and Zach began shopping for rings but waited to get married until they were in their 20s and had jobs as a real estate agent at the time and firefighter, respectively. A month after she booked the venue, Zach bought her a cushion-cut diamond, and he proposed in February 2022. They went sledding at her parents’ Lodi farmhouse, and a jittery Zach got on one knee at the bottom of the hill as the sun was setting.

“Right after that, he got a bloody nose. He was so nervous,” she says. “It was super memorable.”

The now Litchfield residents celebrated their rural roots in a rustic elegant ceremony and reception at White Rose Barn, complete with a four-wheeler and Mrs.-labeled sneakers for the bride.

From the Bride

Rev Up: We’re pretty outdoorsy people. We zip around on our four-wheelers and ATVs. … I was like, How can I incorporate my four-wheeler? It came to me to go down the aisle. … He announced us as husband and wife. My brother drove it up. I got on the front end, Zach got on the back end. We drove out, and it was really awesome.

Lead Foot: Forty-five days before we got married, I totaled my car. I had to have reconstructive surgery on my face. … The DJ asked [in the shoe game] who’s a better driver, and I put my shoe on the ground. He lifted his shoe in the air, and everyone started laughing. It was really funny.

Spreading Her Wings: Around the venue, my dad put pink butterflies because our song was “Butterfly Kisses” growing up. During our first look, he also had a butterfly in his hand. It was really special. … I was thinking like, I’m getting married. I’m still your daughter but I’m not gonna live at home anymore. … We bawled our eyes out.

From the Groom

Here Comes the Bride: We had a song playing, and when it hits the chorus, I turned around. It was just breathtaking. She’s so beautiful I couldn’t help but break into tears of joy.

Passing the Torch: When her dad gave his speech, he was explaining how he had to be the protector and provider of her. At the end, he said it’s hard for him because he has to relinquish that duty to me. That was hard for me to hold back tears. KP

