330 Weddings: Pine View Acres

Tommy Monnot is laid-back, while Macey Harder liked things structured, but when they met in November 2018 through mutual friends, opposites attracted.

“He’s more lackadaisical and go with the flow than I am,” Macey says. “He’s starting to bring some of that out in me, which is good.”

The couple visited their favorite winery, Ugly Bunny Winery in Loudonville, Oct. 9, 2021, and unexpectedly to Macey, both of their families showed up. It turns out Tommy invited them, and he got down on one knee to propose.

“I was caught completely off guard,” she says. “I was full of all different kinds of emotions — excited, shocked, extremely surprised.”

Macey knew she wanted to marry Tommy, and she said yes. As Tommy and Macey complete each other in their personalities, their wedding reflected both of their styles. The couple, who live on a Louisville farm, got married at Pine View Acres in Massillon June 11, 2022.

From The Bride:

Two Become One: He’s more rustic. I’m rustic too, but [I] put my spin on it, to make sure it looks very elegant, a lot of white and greenery. … The centerpieces, we had wooden slabs, but then we had beautiful flower arrangements on the tables and candles to make it more of an elegant feel.

Yeehaw: The bridesmaids wore cowgirl boots, and the groomsmen wore cowboy boots. Tommy and I did it as wedding gifts. He bought me a very nice pair of cowgirl boots, and then I bought him a pair of cowboy boots.

Bespoke Design: There was a vintage [ring] that I loved. Tommy put his spin on it, along with the one that I liked, when designing it. It’s a very unique style. It’s huge and beautiful. It’s a little part of both of us, what we wanted.

Spiritual Link: I had my great-grandma’s Bible. The outside was lace from her mother’s wedding dress. My great-grandma carried it to her wedding, my grandma carried it to her wedding, so did my mom and my sister. That was very special.

From The Groom:

Barn Raising: We were looking around for arches, and we moved into a house where there was an old barn that had a bunch of [over 100-year-old] wood. I told her, Let’s make one out of the old barn wood.

So Emotional: I saw Macey and her dad walking down the aisle. She came out of the doors. I saw her and I saw him crying, and I started pouring tears. I knew I was going to cry, but seeing her dad crying, my dad crying like that, didn’t help the cause. She was glowing.

Well Traveled: I have a lot of friends and family from out of town and state. Seeing their faces shows how much they care and how much they mean to me and I mean to them — I really appreciated that.

