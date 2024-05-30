Love is the Best Medicine: Doctors Tie the Knot

× 1 of 9 Expand Cassedy Brennan Photography × 2 of 9 Expand Cassedy Brennan Photography × 3 of 9 Expand Cassedy Brennan Photography × 4 of 9 Expand Cassedy Brennan Photography × 5 of 9 Expand Cassedy Brennan Photography × 6 of 9 Expand Cassedy Brennan Photography × 7 of 9 Expand Cassedy Brennan Photography × 8 of 9 Expand Cassedy Brennan Photography × 9 of 9 Expand Cassedy Brennan Photography Prev Next

During each visit, long-distance lovebirds Aditi Mittal and Michael Gardner tried different adventurous things — a new restaurant, a concert, glassblowing. The two met while undergoing residencies at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland in 2017 and started dating in 2019. It felt right.

“By having so much fun together, I realized this was someone I wanted to move through life with and continue having these experiences with,” Michael says.

In April 2021, while Aditi was living in Cleveland, she visited Michael in Las Vegas. He set up a video camera in his apartment, hit record and got down on one knee, giving a heartfelt speech in an intimate proposal.

“I was totally taken by surprise. I was so happy and almost crying. Not only did he propose — he said such beautiful words about me,” Aditi says, adding that they video-called her family in India and talked to his family afterward as another surprise.

Amid the pandemic, the pair got married at a court in June 2021. The now doctors and Albuquerque, New Mexico, residents followed it with an in-person wedding, including a first look, ceremony and reception at the 83-acre Peacock Ridge in North Lawrence in June 2022, complete with a gem blue lake with swans, and of course, roaming peacocks.

From the Bride

Fancy Footwork: Our first dance [to “Bones” by Galantis featuring OneRepublic] … was quite entertaining for our friends. We both absolutely loved preparing for it. We got formal training by a choreographer despite being long distance … by meeting once a month for the prior four to six months. You’re proud of pulling it off.

Truck Stop: Food trucks were a personal choice. … We both love local food. … One truck was Indian and the other one was Italian [Two Fatt Indians and PastaTivo]. We came up with that to keep it casual and fun.

Treasured Photo: [My dad] passed away before I moved to the United States for my residency and fellowship. I wanted to feel closer to him, so I had him in my flowers.

Divine Ceremony: I was booming with happiness to unite with Michael in front of the entire world. I really felt like love had won despite our cultural differences. I was super elated that we could now declare our love in public.

From the Groom

Initial Glance: I had no idea what her hair, makeup or dress were going to look like. It really took my breath away. She was gorgeous. It was a beautiful moment having that backdrop of this stunning, sophisticated woman with the greenery. The rustic background behind her was mind-blowing. It’s something I’ll never forget.

Colorful Bouquet: It comes back to [Aditi’s] history with India, all the colors, all the flowers at the celebrations — a kaleidoscope of different textures and colors. That is something she always brings to her style.

Here Comes the Bride: The biggest thing for me was seeing her walk in. … Seeing her and her family and friends take part in my culture and my upbringing and her looking so radiant, as joyful as she did — it was a special moment. // KP