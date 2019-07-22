Best Self Care

× 1 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

We all have dirt — let’s face it. Ahlam Abbas does with her skin care line named Dirty Lamb to play off her nickname “Lam” and own her imperfections: stress breakouts and oily skin.

When she stopped hiding behind makeup and started creating products to tackle her skin issues, her complexion cleared. “I felt so much better about myself,” she says. “The better you feel, the more you can succeed.” That she has by selling her products at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls nationwide and launching a luxe mask that contains 24-karat gold this fall. The former nurse combined her scientific background and ingredients from her Palestinian American heritage to make chemical-free vegan products, like the popular Turkish coffee mask infused with mint, cardamom, turmeric and coconut oil to brighten, balance oil and heal scarring. With customers reporting that her coffee scrub made from Akron Coffee Roasters beans nips eczema and her Tea Tree Wand spot treatment zaps cystic acne and stress breakouts, Abbas is happy others too can face — and overcome — their skin problems. “I was able to give myself back some confidence,” she says. “Then I wanted to give that back to people.” thedirtylamb.com