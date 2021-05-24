By My Side

Through isolation and loss, our pets have become our cherished companions that help us cope and be happy. Owners share what their pets mean to them.

Love That Bark

It had been seven years since Meghan Froehlich had a border collie, but as she traveled for her job, four-legged friends kept popping up on sidewalks.

“Whether I was in the middle of Manhattan [or] Albuquerque, there’s a border collie I get to visit with,” says the Akron resident who previously owned two border collies.

Froehlich loves the intelligent breed, but her travels as an Episcopal priest for the presiding bishop made owning a dog difficult until she was grounded during the pandemic. In August, she saw an adorable 9-year-old border collie on the website for Maggie’s Mission in Sharon Center, and it was love at first sight. The dog she named Theo was underweight and emotionally withdrawn, needing a foster parent to oversee his severe heartworm treatment. Although she wasn’t certain he would survive, she took him in anyway. Thankfully, with the help of One of a Kind Pet Rescue Spay & Neuter Clinic and Highland Veterinary Clinic, Theo is healthy. Froehlich adopted him and once again has a beloved border collie in her life. She reflects on their journey.

“The first time I met him, I thought, Oh, I would so love to be his person. He was sweet, he was friendly, he was curious. He was bashful and shy because of his circumstance. I immediately felt drawn to him.

I had to be his caregiver, helping him not do anything that would be at risk for his heart and lungs. I’m so glad he healed.

For about six months, he didn’t bark. Then, one day we were playing in the yard. He’s wagging his little nubbin tail, and he’s dancing. He barked and was like, Is that OK? I said, Good boy, Theo. He barked again, Woof! And then another big, beautiful baritone, gorgeous bark. I almost cried. I was so happy he found his voice.

Through the winter, I would have not been outside every day, multiple times a day if it were not for him. That’s good for me — to have his charming encouragement to say, It’s time to go out.

I feel more like myself when I have a dog. To have someone else in the house that you care for and that cares for you is a really different dynamic as a solo person, especially in the pandemic.

Just to have somebody in person — a furry, sweet dog companion is life-changing. I’m ridiculously in love.”

as told to Kelly Petryszyn

Kitten Duty

Sloane Burgess has heard over 100 different meows in her Aurora home since she began fostering kittens over two years ago.

Burgess, an associate professor at Kent State University, and her two daughters, Lily and Catie care for kittens, and occasionally adult cats, for two weeks to four months through the Humane Society of Summit County. “We really like animals,” Burgess says.

That might be an understatement: They have a Dutch shepherd mix, Daxx, a 16-year-old cat, Twinkles, and three cats they fostered but just couldn’t send back — Cindy Lou, Turtle and Frankie, who have a bilateral nostril deformity, a twisted sternum and only one eye, respectively.

When Burgess spoke to us, they also had six foster kittens and their mother. She describes what it means to raise all those fur babies.

“The largest number [of fosters] we’ve had at a time is nine.

We had a designated kitten room. … Within a couple of weeks, they’re all using their litter box. So we just started making them part of our home.

We train the kittens to come when we call. … At nighttime, we would tuck them all in and make sure they’re in the kitten room.

[Daxx is] so sweet and kind, and so loving with these kittens. … And most of the kittens love him too.

Something that I was concerned about when we started [was] that it would be really heartbreaking to take kittens back. … It can be, but one of the things that makes it better is remembering that we’ve done our part, and now they’re going to a good home.

How would we describe what our fosters mean to us? My daughter says, Everything. My husband and son enjoy the kittens, but it’s not really their thing. The three of us will say, This is the best thing that we’ve ever done. It feels so rewarding. … We feel like we’re doing something useful. But we get so much out of it.

We’re with them when they’re the absolute cutest, and they have these little blue eyes just peeping up at you. Their little meows are just so adorable.

You watch them the first time they’re on steps, and they’re tumbling down. And three days later, they’re tearing up and down the stairs. It’s just amazing how quickly they grow.

We’re always excited for what’s coming next and what they’re going to do.

We have no plans to stop.”

as told to Alexandra Sobczak

Follow Your Heart

Melissa Baccaire was heartbroken after losing Koko, her Great Pyrenees mix this January. Only five days after, she happened into One of a Kind Pet Rescue and was surprised to see a Great Pyrenees mix pup with a lot of heart.

“We saw this little heart on the side of her abdomen, made from her fur,” says the Bath resident and Cloverleaf Middle School teacher. “I certainly wasn’t ready, but I couldn’t deny the signs. Her sweet little eyes reminded me of Koko.”

Baccaire named her Kona and adopted her instantly. After nine years with Koko, she is delighted to have another Pyrenees, helping her through her grief and the pandemic. She shares how both dogs have impacted her.

“We were inseparable. [Koko] was there for every milestone. She helped me through a lot of health issues, and she was the flower girl at my wedding.

We would hike multiple times a week. She would go for miles and miles because she was a mountain dog.

I noticed she was coughing, and she wasn’t acting like herself. I made an appointment with the vet. I was told that she needed to be put down immediately, that she had a tumor on her heart.

I took the next day … to give her all of her favorite treats and spend that final day cherishing her. That happened very suddenly. I was in a deep depression.

I had the idea to go in [One of a Kind] to be happier and be around dogs. … We saw a Great Pyrenees mix. It’s very rare to find them in shelters. ... My mom and I looked at each other and were like, Oh my goodness, that has to be Koko. She had to have a hand in this. Hours later we went home with her.

She’s met my siblings’ dogs who we often hike with. We’re kind of rebuilding the pack.

When you have a stressful day, especially teaching through this, it’s coming home to that therapy. Kona is a reason to be happy. … She’s very, very affectionate.

I encourage people if you have lost an animal to not wait. [Do] not let grief hold you back from doing something that’s gonna make you happy and bring positivity to this crazy time.

Give another animal a chance to open up your heart.”