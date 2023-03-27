Cameos of Caring: Class of '22

Each year, local nurses are honored through Cameos of Caring, an awards program of The University of Akron’s School of Nursing. They continue to be needed more than ever. These heroes are recognized for their dedication to delivering essential health care throughout The 330. These are the 2022 Award Recipients.

Terri L. Alexander

Summa Health, Akron campus, Registered Nurse

Education: Associate degree in nursing, Stark State College; licensed practical nurse, Akron School of Practical Nursing; Progressive Care Certified Nurse

Honors & Awards: Daisy Award nominee and recipient, Care Beyond Award, Barbra Donaho Leadership Award, Summa Preceptor Award

Why did you become a nurse?

Terri L. Alexander: When I was 11 years old, I came across an old anatomy book that belonged to my great-grandmother. I opened it to a page that showed the anatomy of the lungs and thought, This is the coolest thing I have ever seen! I was hooked. I graduated from the same LPN school that my great-grandmother did, and for a time, our class pictures hung in the same hallway at the school.

Share a story about a special patient or situation.

TA: So many come to mind over 27 years. I suppose the one that stands out was when I was a new nurse. I worked on a stepdown unit for open-heart patients, and I was taking care of an elderly woman who had a stroke post-open-heart surgery. She was this wonderful person with a personality and social calendar to match. Her stroke left her with some pretty significant deficits, and I often found myself feeling so sad for her and asking myself, Why? a lot. To me, this seemed so life-changing and insurmountable, and she never once let it show that she was discouraged. She just kept trying. A few months later I see this woman walking toward me from the opposite end of the hall — walking and smiling. I was so happy and so stunned and just could not believe my eyes. She was so happy with the care she received and the progress she’d made and wanted to share it with our unit. It was a great moment.

Share your feelings about your profession, community or professional activities.

TA: I love that I get to be a part of a team that helps people every day and the challenge that comes with finding ways to help the patients who need more than just medicine to feel better. Caring for patients at the bedside is a different job every day because the needs of our patients are so diverse. It means a lot to me that I get to be a part of their journeys and that maybe I helped make them feel less alone or scared or helped them take charge of the unknown by helping them understand it a little better.

fitzwater

Cindy Carter

Western Reserve Hospital, Registered Nurse

Education: Associate degree, Stark State College

Honors & Awards: Nursing Excellence Award recipient, secretary of Nurse Council 2020-present

Why did you become a nurse?

Cindy Carter: I come from a family of nurses — my mom, aunt, grandmother. We did hospice care at home with my grandparents. I want patients to be able to die with dignity.

What is the most satisfying part of your career?

CC: Teaching new nurses. I enjoy precepting immensely. Comforting patients and their families, but most importantly, educating patients.

Share a story about a special patient or situation.

CC: I took care of a young man who was chronically sick for many years. I took care of him until his death. He asked me who the night nurse would be. He told me I was his favorite nurse and that he wanted to die on my shift. He wanted me to prepare his body after death to be seen by his family for the last time. He died at the end of my shift. I stayed over to respect and honor his request.

Share your feelings about your profession, community or professional activities.

CC: I never felt more appreciated as a nurse than when I worked through COVID. I was overwhelmed by the community’s support. The local schools colored the sidewalks into the hospital with thanks, praise and encouraging phrases with chalk. I took pictures and cried. It felt good that people took the time to thank us. I felt the nursing profession was finally respected. I can’t think of doing anything other than nursing!

Tiffany Collins

Summa Health, Akron campus, Registered Nurse, Charge Nurse and Preceptor

Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing and minor in criminal justice, Kent State University

Honors & Awards: Care Beyond Award, Daisy Award, Magnet Ambassador, stroke certified registered nurse

Why did you become a nurse?

Tiffany Collins: My grandma was a nurse, and I loved her and admired her so very much. … Whenever anyone was sick, I would watch what she did and how she did it. I also knew at an early age I wanted to help people. I wanted to take care of them, give them comfort and make them smile.

What is the most satisfying part of your career?

TC: With stroke and trauma patients, they are immediately faced with a dramatic change to everything they have ever known. They are scared and they are angry, with a million questions in their heads. Will I walk again? Can I eat normal food? Can I walk my daughter down the aisle for her wedding? It’s my job to educate them, give them hope, get them working on how to make it better. … Sometimes that means sitting with them, holding their hand and listening. Sometimes it’s calling a doctor again, asking them to come back to a room and discuss what’s happening. It’s taking time to show them they matter and what happens to them matters to me. And some people don’t have that, but for 12 hours they will.

Share a story about a special patient or situation.

TC: He had fallen and had bleeding in his brain. … His name was Tony. Every morning I came in and greeted him as “Tony Bologna” with a big smile on my face. His wife, God love her, was at his side, terrified if she fell asleep or left him alone, he would fall again. … We always started our day with, What questions do you have? What are you worried about? Then I assessed him. We did exercises with his mouth and speech. We moved his hands and feet, increasing his activity every day … with a final goal of walking his daughter down the aisle [in] October. His wife left after the first time I had Tony; she knew I was going to care for Tony. Every day we worked, and Tony got stronger, more confident. His speech came back … and we were walking! …We both cried a little at shift change the night before he left for rehab.

Share your feelings about your profession, community or professional activities.

TC: Never forget the impact you have on the patient when you walk into the room. Many times when I greet them, I touch their hand. It shows compassion, it’s comforting and it establishes connection — a bond, I am here. The power of touch has an enormous impact.

Jenny Croft

Akron Children’s Hospital, Registered Nurse

Education: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science, Bowling Green State University; Bachelor of Science in nursing, The University of Akron

Why did you become a nurse?

Jenny Croft: Nursing actually wasn’t my first career choice. I went to Bowling Green State University for exercise science and was interested in working in cardiac rehabilitation. I’ve always wanted a career that helps other people, but at the time I was nervous around needles. During my internship, I learned how much I loved caring for patients and decided to challenge myself and further my education with a second degree in nursing. During my pediatrics rotation, I knew I was meant to work with kids. I truly cannot imagine myself doing anything different!