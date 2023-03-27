Cameos of Caring: Class of '22

Each year, local nurses are honored through Cameos of Caring, an awards program of The University of Akron’s School of Nursing. They continue to be needed more than ever. These heroes are recognized for their dedication to delivering essential health care throughout The 330. These are the 2022 Award Recipients.
Terri L. Alexander
Summa Health, Akron campus, Registered Nurse
Education: Associate degree in nursing, Stark State College; licensed practical nurse, Akron School of Practical Nursing; Progressive Care Certified Nurse
Honors & Awards: Daisy Award nominee and recipient, Care Beyond Award, Barbra Donaho Leadership Award, Summa Preceptor Award
Why did you become a nurse?
Terri L. Alexander: When I was 11 years old, I came across an old anatomy book that belonged to my great-grandmother. I opened it to a page that showed the anatomy of the lungs and thought, This is the coolest thing I have ever seen! I was hooked. I graduated from the same LPN school that my great-grandmother did, and for a time, our class pictures hung in the same hallway at the school.
Share a story about a special patient or situation.
TA: So many come to mind over 27 years. I suppose the one that stands out was when I was a new nurse. I worked on a stepdown unit for open-heart patients, and I was taking care of an elderly woman who had a stroke post-open-heart surgery. She was this wonderful person with a personality and social calendar to match. Her stroke left her with some pretty significant deficits, and I often found myself feeling so sad for her and asking myself, Why? a lot. To me, this seemed so life-changing and insurmountable, and she never once let it show that she was discouraged. She just kept trying. A few months later I see this woman walking toward me from the opposite end of the hall — walking and smiling. I was so happy and so stunned and just could not believe my eyes. She was so happy with the care she received and the progress she’d made and wanted to share it with our unit. It was a great moment.
Share your feelings about your profession, community or professional activities.
TA: I love that I get to be a part of a team that helps people every day and the challenge that comes with finding ways to help the patients who need more than just medicine to feel better. Caring for patients at the bedside is a different job every day because the needs of our patients are so diverse. It means a lot to me that I get to be a part of their journeys and that maybe I helped make them feel less alone or scared or helped them take charge of the unknown by helping them understand it a little better.
fitzwater
Cindy Carter
Western Reserve Hospital, Registered Nurse
Education: Associate degree, Stark State College
Honors & Awards: Nursing Excellence Award recipient, secretary of Nurse Council 2020-present
Why did you become a nurse?
Cindy Carter: I come from a family of nurses — my mom, aunt, grandmother. We did hospice care at home with my grandparents. I want patients to be able to die with dignity.
What is the most satisfying part of your career?
CC: Teaching new nurses. I enjoy precepting immensely. Comforting patients and their families, but most importantly, educating patients.
Share a story about a special patient or situation.
CC: I took care of a young man who was chronically sick for many years. I took care of him until his death. He asked me who the night nurse would be. He told me I was his favorite nurse and that he wanted to die on my shift. He wanted me to prepare his body after death to be seen by his family for the last time. He died at the end of my shift. I stayed over to respect and honor his request.
Share your feelings about your profession, community or professional activities.
CC: I never felt more appreciated as a nurse than when I worked through COVID. I was overwhelmed by the community’s support. The local schools colored the sidewalks into the hospital with thanks, praise and encouraging phrases with chalk. I took pictures and cried. It felt good that people took the time to thank us. I felt the nursing profession was finally respected. I can’t think of doing anything other than nursing!
Tiffany Collins
Summa Health, Akron campus, Registered Nurse, Charge Nurse and Preceptor
Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing and minor in criminal justice, Kent State University
Honors & Awards: Care Beyond Award, Daisy Award, Magnet Ambassador, stroke certified registered nurse
Why did you become a nurse?
Tiffany Collins: My grandma was a nurse, and I loved her and admired her so very much. … Whenever anyone was sick, I would watch what she did and how she did it. I also knew at an early age I wanted to help people. I wanted to take care of them, give them comfort and make them smile.
What is the most satisfying part of your career?
TC: With stroke and trauma patients, they are immediately faced with a dramatic change to everything they have ever known. They are scared and they are angry, with a million questions in their heads. Will I walk again? Can I eat normal food? Can I walk my daughter down the aisle for her wedding? It’s my job to educate them, give them hope, get them working on how to make it better. … Sometimes that means sitting with them, holding their hand and listening. Sometimes it’s calling a doctor again, asking them to come back to a room and discuss what’s happening. It’s taking time to show them they matter and what happens to them matters to me. And some people don’t have that, but for 12 hours they will.
Share a story about a special patient or situation.
TC: He had fallen and had bleeding in his brain. … His name was Tony. Every morning I came in and greeted him as “Tony Bologna” with a big smile on my face. His wife, God love her, was at his side, terrified if she fell asleep or left him alone, he would fall again. … We always started our day with, What questions do you have? What are you worried about? Then I assessed him. We did exercises with his mouth and speech. We moved his hands and feet, increasing his activity every day … with a final goal of walking his daughter down the aisle [in] October. His wife left after the first time I had Tony; she knew I was going to care for Tony. Every day we worked, and Tony got stronger, more confident. His speech came back … and we were walking! …We both cried a little at shift change the night before he left for rehab.
Share your feelings about your profession, community or professional activities.
TC: Never forget the impact you have on the patient when you walk into the room. Many times when I greet them, I touch their hand. It shows compassion, it’s comforting and it establishes connection — a bond, I am here. The power of touch has an enormous impact.
Jenny Croft
Akron Children’s Hospital, Registered Nurse
Education: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science, Bowling Green State University; Bachelor of Science in nursing, The University of Akron
Why did you become a nurse?
Jenny Croft: Nursing actually wasn’t my first career choice. I went to Bowling Green State University for exercise science and was interested in working in cardiac rehabilitation. I’ve always wanted a career that helps other people, but at the time I was nervous around needles. During my internship, I learned how much I loved caring for patients and decided to challenge myself and further my education with a second degree in nursing. During my pediatrics rotation, I knew I was meant to work with kids. I truly cannot imagine myself doing anything different!
What is the most satisfying part of your career?
JC: The most satisfying part is getting to support families during some of the most difficult times of their lives. I love to celebrate each little milestone and see the babies go home weeks, months and sometimes even a year or two later. Babies are so resilient, and it makes our jobs so rewarding!
Share a story about a special patient or situation.
JC: One of my favorite things about the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is being a primary nurse. This entails taking care of babies, sometimes from admission all the way through to their discharge. … Although I was “their nurse,” I felt as though I was part of their family and vice versa. A primary nurse gets to advocate and be the primary teacher to families as they navigate the intimidating NICU world. … I’ve gotten to see babies progress, beat odds, accomplish milestones and so much more through my experiences.
Share your feelings about your profession, community or professional activities.
JC: I personally love working at Akron Children’s Hospital. … It values personal and family-centered care. For example, in the NICU, we decorate each hospital room door to celebrate both milestones and holidays. It makes our unit feel less like a hospital and provides a keepsake for both the family and the baby. We also value including family’s input regarding care and medical decisions. Not all organizations are that unique!
Rebecca Dress
Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Registered Nurse
Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, Kent State University
Honors & Awards: Clinical Ladder
Why did you become a nurse?
Rebecca Dress: I knew from the time I was in elementary school that I wanted to be a nurse. I have always had a strong desire to help people.
What is the most satisfying part of your career?
RD: Helping the babies I care for get to the point where they are strong enough to go home with their families.
Share a story about a special patient or situation.
RD: Over the past 15 years, I have had the privilege of helping families bring new life into the world and providing specialized care to some of the more medically fragile newborns.
Share your feelings about your profession, community or professional activities.
RD: Nursing is a profession that allows you the opportunity to explore different areas and find what makes you happy or meets your needs. I have been blessed to work on a couple different units. That has helped me grow into the nurse I am today.
CRAIG JAMES
Torri Hileman
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, Transitional Care Coordinator and Case Management Registered Nurse
Education: Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Malone University; associate degree in nursing, Stark State College; licensed practical nurse, Canton City School
Honors & Awards: Clinical Excellence nomination and award recipient
What is the most satisfying part of your career?
Torri Hileman: I love being able to provide assistance and support to patients and families. I am most heart happy when I can assist in making a positive difference in their lives.
Share a story about a special patient or situation.
TH: There was a gentleman who came in with chest pain. Testing revealed he had a significant heart blockage and would need a multiple vessel coronary artery bypass graft. The patient had reservations about the surgery because he did not have any medical insurance. He felt he could go home, save some money and come back later. The cardiothoracic surgeon and his team let the patient know the severity of his heart damage and told him the likeliness of him returning to the hospital alive was very slim. … As his case manager, I got the pleasure of diving in and listening about his life and what meant the most to him. He told me about his daughter and his new 3-month-old grandson. He stated they are the light of his life. He was hesitant about having the surgery because of the potential cost he may incur that may potentially be left for his daughter. I shared that I had lost my father when I was in my early 30s. I explained how that loss affected me. I asked him what he feels his daughter would think about the options presented. … I explained that I could assist in helping him apply for Medicaid and that if accepted, the coverage would retroactively cover the last three months. I followed up with him the next day, and to my delight, he decided to have surgery. … I received a phone call approximately six months later from this patient. He stated that he appreciated the extensive time I took to really discuss his situation with him. … He said he would not be here on this earth if it were not for me. He stated he is enjoying being a grandfather and feels blessed to be here.
Share your feelings about your profession, community or professional activities.
TH: I am very passionate about case management and the positive effects this role has. Our team is made up of the most fantastic case managers and licensed social workers. … I am very humbled and blessed to provide case management services to our patients and families.
Nicole Mann
Summa Health, Barberton campus, Registered Nurse
Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, The University of Akron
Honors & Awards: Daisy Award nomination, representative at Magnet Conference
Why did you become a nurse?
Nicole Mann: I’ve always loved helping people — nursing was a natural choice.
What is the most satisfying part of your career?
NM: Making those connections with patients and families, whether it’s sharing a laugh, providing comfort or just being a listening ear.
Share a story about a special patient or situation.
NM: I had a patient who was a teacher in an underprivileged school system. She had all of her testing done, and everything was OK. She really wanted to be discharged so she could be there for her students the next day. I made so many phone calls and stayed a little late to get her discharged. She was so appreciative.
Share your feelings about your profession, community or professional activities.
NM: I learned back in nursing school that nurses are experts in caring. The last few years have made that statement stand out for me. We have been faced with so many challenges and have been pushed to our limit. However, in the chaos, those moments of connection with our patients reminds us why we do what we do.
Kristin Wheeler
Summa Health, Akron campus, Registered Nurse
Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, The University of Akron
Honors & Awards: Peer recognition award in unit
Why did you become a nurse?
Kristin Wheeler: I originally went to college with the intention to become a social worker. During my studies, I realized that my gifts would be better suited as a nurse. It was always my intention to do something that would help people. Nursing seemed like the best fit because you can help people in all aspects of their lives.
What is the most satisfying part of your career?
KW: The most satisfying part of my career is getting to know my patients and educating patients. Teaching patients how to care for themselves and helping them understand their disease process is something I enjoy.
Share a story about a special patient or situation.
KW: While working in outpatient surgery, I had an elderly man come in for a procedure. I brought his wife back to see him once he was awake, and she brought a notebook with her to the bedside. Once I started going over his discharge instructions, his wife started taking notes. She stated that she had a lot of questions that she wanted answered before she left and that she wanted to be able to remember the answers. I sat with her and the patient while she read me her questions, and I answered them as best as I could or deferred them to the physician. … They left having a better understanding of how to care for the patient postoperatively at home, and his wife thanked me for taking the time to answer all her questions.
Share your feelings about your profession, community or professional activities.
KW: I enjoy being a nurse in the post-anesthesia care unit. … As an experienced nurse in my unit, I enjoy training new staff. I encourage my co-workers to become certified in peri anesthesia nursing so that we are always giving great, evidence-based care. This is the best way to stay up to date on new practices and guidelines for us at the bedside. Nurses are in a situation where they have to be ready to change or accommodate to new situations. When the pandemic started, we had to be ready to take care of the unknown with limited supplies. I felt that nurses stepped up, took charge and led the way to give the best care they could.