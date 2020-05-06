Cameos of Caring: Nurses Week 2020

× 1 of 9 Expand × 2 of 9 Expand × 3 of 9 Expand × 4 of 9 Expand × 5 of 9 Expand × 6 of 9 Expand × 7 of 9 Expand × 8 of 9 Expand × 9 of 9 Expand Prev Next

Medical professionals make the difference between life and death, especially in moments of crisis. With Nurses Week May 6 through 12, now is a time to salute those dedicated to public health. Caregivers, thank you for working the long nights and early mornings, for being a pillar in our community and for always showing up to help our neighbors. Here are The 330 nurses we highlighted as the most recent recipients of the Camoes of Caring awards.

Each year, local nurses are honored through Cameos of Caring, an awards program of The University of Akron’s School of Nursing. These caregivers are recognized for their unique contributions to health care throughout The 330. These are the 2019 Award Recipients.

Michelle Christner

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center // Clinical Systems Analyst II

Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, The University of Akron; nursing informatics certification, American Nurses Credentialing Center; certified professional in health care information and management systems, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society; registered nurse board certified

Honors and Awards: Nursing Excellence Award

What is the most satisfying part of your career?

MC: The ability to give patients customized care because no two people are the same. As a nurse informaticist, I’ve continued to support patients and their personalized care by supplying nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists and providers with new and better tools.

Share a story about a special patient or situation.

MC: When I was an inpatient nurse on night shift, halfway through the shift, I had an uneasy feeling and decided to check on my patients. Rounding wasn’t due for a while, but I had learned sometimes it’s important to trust your instincts. I heard a flu patient moving in her bed and decided to check on her. When I went into the room, the woman thought she had gone to the bathroom in bed. I turned on the light to help her get cleaned up, removed the sheets and saw a pool of blood on the bed from mid chest to her knees. Calmly, I had her stay in bed as I called a rapid response.

Crystal Colbert

Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center // Registered Nurse

Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, Kent State University

What is the most satisfying part of your career?

cc: The situations and patient cases that start off tragic or intimidating but end in triumph, recovery and a new, positive outlook on life and a person’s ability to overcome.

Share a story about a special patient or situation.

cc: A group of young adults was involved in an accident that resulted in multiple fatalities. I was the nurse for one of the survivors who suffered a traumatic brain injury and regression to a toddler-like state. Each day I comforted the family, encouraged the patient and immersed myself in the family’s roller coaster of good and bad news. She pushed through and made a full recovery. She and her family came back to visit and let me see the “real” her before going home.

Share your feelings about your profession and community.

cc: Nursing equals versatility. One minute can be filled with joy and happiness and the very next with tragedy and heartbreak. I know that a person’s true character shows when they are called to a highly emotional situation. I am proud to be part of a profession that changes lives, and I wouldn’t change being an intensive care unit nurse for anything. To serve my community in this way means the world to me.

Julie Davis

Summa Health System, Akron // Charge Nurse

Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, The University of Akron; registered nurse

Honors and Awards: Daisy Award nominations, Care Beyond Award

Share your feelings about your profession and community.

JD: I didn’t know that I had chosen my career path correctly until I was in nursing school. After 28 years, I am assured that I am where I’m meant to be. I’ve enjoyed the community we serve and the people I’ve worked with and for.

What is the most satisfying part of your career?

JD: Being a part of the best day in people’s lives and hearing, “Thank you, I couldn’t have done it without you.” Also being able to help and mentor new hires.

Share a story about a special patient or situation.

JD: I will never forget a [pregnant] mom I took care of who was alone, in a lot of pain and unable to have her baby monitored by ultrasound. She ended up with a stillborn. When I went to visit her the next day, I wanted her to know how sad I was and to offer comfort and prayers. She was still alone and ended up comforting me, telling me how grateful she was for my care, saying, “You are my angel.” I will never forget her or how special she made me feel, even in the face of a huge tragedy.

Bryan Gardner

Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center // Registered Nurse

Education: Bachelor of Arts in business management, Walsh University; Bachelor of Science in nursing, Walsh University

Why did you become a nurse?

BG: I wanted a career that challenges me but also offers satisfaction at the same time.

What is the most satisfying part of your career?

BG: I have never left work after a shift without feeling I was able to help at least one person in at least one way.

Share a story about a special patient or situation.

BG: Many patients require more than one admission due to an illness or many comorbidities. I love that many times the patient remembers me from a prior admission, and we already have a solid rapport. We can share a family story and some laughs, and the patient might feel a little more relaxed given the situation.

Share your feelings about your profession and community.

BG: Caring and teamwork are important to me. The 7100 [team I’m on] certainly has a stellar cast of caregivers. These individuals work together as a unit and care for each other like a family. This is often transferred positively to our patients and families.

Heidi Gross

Western Reserve Hospital // Registered Nurse

Education: Bachelor of Science in diatetics, The University of Akron; Bachelor of Science in nursing, Ashland University

Why did you become a nurse?

HG: I’ve always been science-driven. I love learning how the body operates, and now I love educating my patients so they can be more in charge of their health. My job on the medical-surgical floor has led me to realize how much I enjoy meeting new people. A career that keeps me on my feet and makes me use my brain is ideal. Helping others is natural for my character, so nursing seemed fitting to show compassion and care.

Share a story about a special patient or situation.

HG: Shortly after beginning my career, I admitted a patient from the emergency [department] with severe back pain. She was not much older than me and fought chronic back pain most of her life. During admission assessment, I asked if she ever had suicidal thoughts. She broke down, sobbing. She disclosed that if her daughter didn’t need her, she would have killed herself by now. I knew she felt shame for saying it. I got down on my knees and held her hand while she cried. Then I cried. On hard days at work, she pops into my head, and I know I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.

Kelli McNeil-Boarman

Summa Health System, Akron // Registered Nurse