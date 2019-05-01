Crowning Moment

photos by Stefan Welch and Lowery Lockard

Heather Tomko loves sparkles. When it came time for the Pittsburgh resident to choose a dress for last year’s Ms. Wheelchair USA pageant, she selected a strapless gold sequined gown. “It’s really fun to show that people with disabilities care about fashion,” says the University of Pittsburgh research coordinator and public health master’s student.

Tomko, along with 10 other contestants, won state titles to advance to the weeklong national finals that culminates with an onstage pageant held annually at the Walsh Jesuit High Complex in Cuyahoga Falls. Contestants vie for the title onstage by donning evening wear, answering questions and pitching their platform.

Out of about 4,600 annual pageants for women, Ms. Wheelchair USA is one of only two national competitions that celebrate those with mobility issues. Ms. Wheelchair USA started in 1999. A Ms. Wheelchair International live competition is slated for 2020.

As part of her reigning year of service, Tomko, who has spinal muscular atrophy, founded the organization Accessible Youniverse to raise awareness about inclusion.Before Tomko cheers on contestants at this year’s July 14-21 competition, she talks about being a pageant queen and using the title for good.

“It is surreal. It was fun to see people clapping. It gave me that boost. The anxiety creeps up as they start naming names. It’s something I never expected would happen — I absolutely loved it! It started to feel real when the crown was set on my head.

Everyone was really passionate about advocacy. It’s not often you see a large group of people in wheelchairs. It does a lot to help ease stigmas. People often talk to the person I’m with and not directly to me. They stare. It doesn’t faze me. I appreciate kids. They ask questions, and the best thing to do is answer honestly because it becomes normal to them.

There’s still a widespread assumption that people with disabilities live relatively homebound lives and have some mental impairment. Sometimes that’s true, but often, it’s not. So having people see us out there, it helps people see the nonmedical side.

The pageant helped amplify my voice and work I was already passionate about doing. There’s not a good understanding of what the priorities are within the disability community. If I didn’t have to worry about if there’s a ramp, if I knew there was an accessible restroom, if there were more transportation options, it would make it a little easier to navigate the day-to-day things everyone else takes for granted. My organization brings people together to encourage connections and conversations that aren’t happening.” — as told to Kelly Petryszyn