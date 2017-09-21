Healthy Diet, Healthy Skin

× Expand Alona Kraft

A colorful plate is the key to glowing skin at any age

For many, a big part of feeling young is looking young. Smooth, glowing skin can be a large component of that. While genetics play a big role in the appearance of one’s skin, what we put in our mouths also contributes to how youthful—or not—our skin looks. “It all goes back to eating healthy,” says Kathy Schupp, Director of the Nutrition Center at The University of Akron. “It sounds very basic, but eating a colorful plate, getting all those vitamins and minerals, a ratio of protein to carbohydrates and fat, lends itself to healthier skin.”

Familiar admonitions from your mother and your doctor are echoed in Schupp’s general advice for supple, young-looking skin: eat your fruits and vegetables, get enough lean protein, limit fat and carbs, and drink plenty of water. “Those with a high intake of fat and carbohydrates have an increased appearance [of] skin aging,” she says. “With adequate protein, there’s a decrease in wrinkling.”

Wrinkles are one of the biggest banes of aging, and many products on the market claim to eliminate those pesky lines of time. Eating a healthier diet can do that job without all the extra expense. “Those who have an adequate vitamin A and protein intake have less visual wrinkling of their skin,” Schupp says. “Vitamin C is another link to wrinkles because of collagen production. Lower intake of vitamin C is associated with a wrinkled appearance and skin dryness.” Foods loaded with vitamins A and C compose that colorful plate: spinach, carrots, cantaloupe, citrus fruits, tomatoes.

“ Hydration is so important for your skin, for everything,” Schupp says. Especially in elderly populations, Schupp sees thin, frail-looking skin as a result of not drinking enough fluids, particularly among those on diuretics. They may resist drinking more because the medications make bathroom trips more frequent, but “adequate hydration is an issue to maintain skin integrity,” she says.

Younger people should also be aware of how their diet impacts their skin, as Schupp points out a link in recent studies between dairy intake and acne in teenagers. “What I would say, from a dietician standpoint, [is] for teens to make sure they’re getting enough calcium from milk, but not too much.” The studies faulted skim milk more than whole or two percent, and milk in general more than yogurt or cheese, for a link to breakouts. “A lot more research needs to be done,” Schupp says. “[And] I would never say don’t drink milk. Again, [it’s] moderation.”

Healthy fats are another component of the overall healthful diet that can keep your skin glowing. “Omega 3s are the good fats [in] fish, flax seed, walnuts,” says Schupp. “Linoleic acid is [also] so important.” This polyunsaturated fat is found in sunflower and safflower oils, as well as most nuts and seeds. “Decreasing saturated fats and red meat, increasing fish and nuts [makes a] decrease in aging of skin and wrinkling.”

The really good news, says Schupp, is that you don’t have to skip dessert in service to skin health. “High amounts of cocoa flavanols can reduce signs of photoaging, age spots and wrinkles,” she says. “So a 70 percent cocoa chocolate bar is good for you. That makes me very happy.”

For those of any age, filling your plate with dark leafy greens, colorful fruits and veggies, lean protein from fatty fish, and a satisfying dark chocolate indulgence creates an overall healthy diet. This strategy translates into not only a healthier body, but a complexion that will glow with youthful health for years to come.