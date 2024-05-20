Holistic Healing

×
photo by Brianna Phillips
Salt, commonplace to most, is known to have healing properties — especially for those with respiratory and skin conditions. With 80 minerals present, the pharmaceutical-grade salt particles in the salt cave at new Kent wellness center Zenning bring health benefits — stress reduction, mood enhancement, antibacterial healing and more. Melt into a zero-gravity chair under a blanket inside the salt cave to engage in halotherapy, which involves relaxing while salt particles are dispersed into the air. Plus, unwind with yoga workshops, a massage, Reiki or infrared sauna therapy. Snag a pink Himalayan salt light, and take the chill energy home.
2108 state Route 59, Kent, 330-235-1726, zenningkent.com