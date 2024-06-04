Backyard Fairytale Wedding

× 1 of 14 Expand Justin Gamble Photography Kuzmishin Mast Wedding × 2 of 14 Expand Justin Gamble Photography Kuzmishin Mast Wedding × 3 of 14 Expand Justin Gamble Photography Kuzminshin Mast Wedding × 4 of 14 Expand Justin Gamble Photography Kuzmishin Mast Wedding × 5 of 14 Expand Justin Gamble Photography Kuzmishin Mast Wedding × 6 of 14 Expand Justin Gamble Kuzmishin Mast Wedding × 7 of 14 Expand Justin Gamble Kuzmishin Mast Wedding × 8 of 14 Expand photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography Kuzmishin Mast Wedding × 9 of 14 Expand photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography Kuzmishin Mast Wedding × 10 of 14 Expand photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography Kuzmishin Mast Wedding × 11 of 14 Expand photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography Kuzmishin Mast Wedding × 12 of 14 Expand photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography Kuzmishin Mast Wedding × 13 of 14 Expand photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography Kuzmishin Mast Wedding × 14 of 14 Expand photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography Kuzmishin Mast Wedding Prev Next

photographer: Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography justingamblephotography.com

For the self-described homebodies who enjoy quiet nights in with their cats, a sweet, cozy proposal was perfect. Alec Mast surprised Katie Kuzmishin by coming home a day early from a work trip in 2020, and they enjoyed a drink together.

“She made a comment that was like, If you proposed to me right now on the couch, I’d say yes,” Alec says, adding that he immediately retrieved a ring from his sock drawer. “I got down on one knee. We were both in our jammies. I proposed.”

Katie said yes. The two, who met through mutual friends, became a couple after messaging for over a year and finally meeting in person. Their personalities click.

“It was such a pleasant surprise once we started dating that he became my best friend,” Katie says. “It’s so easy to laugh with him, and I don’t think anyone makes me belly laugh like he does.”

The West Akron residents got married Sept. 2 during a gorgeous backyard ceremony at Katie’s family friend’s Bath home that has stunning gardens, with a first look and private vow ceremony beforehand. The reception, where the couple danced the night away in a large patio tent, was at Katie’s mom and stepdad’s nearby elegant Bath home.

From the Bride

Yes to the Dress: She pulled it out not thinking I would like it. She said, This is such a wild card, but try it out. I was like, That is gorgeous. … I felt really beautiful and very pretty in it.

Classic Beauty: My sisters and I all wore matching stacked pearl earrings. That was a tradition that my oldest sister, Lexi, started at her wedding. … My mom loaned me her pearl choker, which she inherited from my great-grandmother, so that was very special to me. Then my mom lent me a tennis bracelet. I remember as a little girl seeing her wear that. … My goal was to look like my mom.

Couple Joy: It was just us in the backyard before walking into the tent. We were grabbing a drink together. … We were cheesing it up. We kept saying, Can you believe this? We’re so happy. That’s my favorite part — just that moment of quiet happiness together before all the partying started.

From the Groom

Part of Her: The guy who did my initial fitting for my tux threw out the idea that I take a little square of fabric from Katie’s dress and use that as a pocket square that day, which I did. I still have the pocket square. I’m glad we did that.

So Emotional: Probably a minute before she got there [for the first look and vows], I took my vows out. … I was reading my vows … to help calm my nerves a little bit. But I started tearing up, as I was reading my vows. I was like, Oh my gosh, I’m gonna be crying before she even gets to me. So I was like, Pull it together, Alec. … Then she gave me a little tap on my shoulder. I turned around, and there she was. She was beautiful. It was amazing. // AS