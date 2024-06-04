Backyard Fairytale Wedding

1 of 14
Justin Gamble Photography
Kuzmishin Mast Wedding
2 of 14
Justin Gamble Photography
Kuzmishin Mast Wedding
3 of 14
Justin Gamble Photography
Kuzminshin Mast Wedding
4 of 14
Justin Gamble Photography
Kuzmishin Mast Wedding
5 of 14
Justin Gamble Photography
Kuzmishin Mast Wedding
6 of 14
Justin Gamble
Kuzmishin Mast Wedding
7 of 14
Justin Gamble
Kuzmishin Mast Wedding
8 of 14
photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography
Kuzmishin Mast Wedding
9 of 14
photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography
Kuzmishin Mast Wedding
10 of 14
photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography
Kuzmishin Mast Wedding
11 of 14
photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography
Kuzmishin Mast Wedding
12 of 14
photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography
Kuzmishin Mast Wedding
13 of 14
photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography
Kuzmishin Mast Wedding
14 of 14
photo by Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography
Kuzmishin Mast Wedding
photographer: Justin Gamble, Justin Gamble Photography justingamblephotography.com
For the self-described homebodies who enjoy quiet nights in with their cats, a sweet, cozy proposal was perfect. Alec Mast surprised Katie Kuzmishin by coming home a day early from a work trip in 2020, and they enjoyed a drink together.
“She made a comment that was like, If you proposed to me right now on the couch, I’d say yes,” Alec says, adding that he immediately retrieved a ring from his sock drawer. “I got down on one knee. We were both in our jammies. I proposed.”
Katie said yes. The two, who met through mutual friends, became a couple after messaging for over a year and finally meeting in person. Their personalities click.
“It was such a pleasant surprise once we started dating that he became my best friend,” Katie says. “It’s so easy to laugh with him, and I don’t think anyone makes me belly laugh like he does.”
The West Akron residents got married Sept. 2 during a gorgeous backyard ceremony at Katie’s family friend’s Bath home that has stunning gardens, with a first look and private vow ceremony beforehand. The reception, where the couple danced the night away in a large patio tent, was at Katie’s mom and stepdad’s nearby elegant Bath home.
From the Bride
Yes to the Dress: She pulled it out not thinking I would like it. She said, This is such a wild card, but try it out. I was like, That is gorgeous. … I felt really beautiful and very pretty in it.
Classic Beauty: My sisters and I all wore matching stacked pearl earrings. That was a tradition that my oldest sister, Lexi, started at her wedding. … My mom loaned me her pearl choker, which she inherited from my great-grandmother, so that was very special to me. Then my mom lent me a tennis bracelet. I remember as a little girl seeing her wear that. … My goal was to look like my mom.
Couple Joy: It was just us in the backyard before walking into the tent. We were grabbing a drink together. … We were cheesing it up. We kept saying, Can you believe this? We’re so happy. That’s my favorite part — just that moment of quiet happiness together before all the partying started.
From the Groom
Part of Her: The guy who did my initial fitting for my tux threw out the idea that I take a little square of fabric from Katie’s dress and use that as a pocket square that day, which I did. I still have the pocket square. I’m glad we did that.
So Emotional: Probably a minute before she got there [for the first look and vows], I took my vows out. … I was reading my vows … to help calm my nerves a little bit. But I started tearing up, as I was reading my vows. I was like, Oh my gosh, I’m gonna be crying before she even gets to me. So I was like, Pull it together, Alec. … Then she gave me a little tap on my shoulder. I turned around, and there she was. She was beautiful. It was amazing. // AS